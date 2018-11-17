Kyrie Drops 43 In Overtime Win [VIDEO]

Talk about your playoff-like games in November. The Boston Celtics beat the Toronto Raptors 123-116 in overtime Friday night with Kyrie Irving leading the way.

Irving scored 43 points and dished 11 assists. In the overtime, Irving either scored or assisted on every point.

The win improves the Celtics to 9-6 while the Raptors drop to 12-4. Perhaps most importantly, they have split the first two games of the four regular season games they play against each other.