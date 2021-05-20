Larry Lucchino Encourages Mainers To Check Out WooSox

The former-President and CEO of the Red Sox and current Chairman of the Board for the Worcester Red Sox, Larry Lucchino, joined The Drive Thursday afternoon to talk about his new franchise.

Lucchino, who joined the Red Sox ownership group when John Henry purchased the team in December 2001, has spent more than 40 years in professional baseball with the Orioles, Padres, Red Sox and now the WooSox. He has five World Series rings to his credit (1983 with Baltimore, 2004, '07, '13 and '18 with Boston) and helped usher in the new era of ballparks to Major League Baseball, first with Camden Yards and Baltimore and then with Petco Park in San Diego.

Lucchino talked about how that experience helped shape the foundation of the WooSox, Polar Park and his latest ventures in the game.