The Lawrence Bulldogs visit the Brewer Witches in girls' varsity basketball on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.

The game will begin below at 6:30 p.m. A replay of the game will be available here after it has been processed.

To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here. Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.

