TICKET TV: Lewiston Blue Devils Visit Brewer Witches in Girls’ Varsity Basketball

The Lewiston Blue Devils visit the Brewer Witches in girls' varsity basketball on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025.

The game will begin below at 5 p.m. A replay will be available once it is processed.

Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:

MONDAY 12/15/25 7:00 PM BBALL – B ELLSWORTH AT OLD TOWN

TUESDAY 12/16/25 6:30 PM BBALL – G MESSALONSKEE AT HAMPDEN

WEDNESDAY 12/17/25 5:00 PM BBALL – G LEWISTON AT BREWER

FRIDAY 12/19/25 6:30 PM BBALL – B MDI AT BREWER

FRIDAY 12/19/25 6:30 PM BBALL – B LAWRENCE AT HAMPDEN

SATURDAY 12/20/25 2:30 PM BBALL – B ELLSWORTH AT HERMON

*subject to change

