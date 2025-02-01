Lewiston Wins Class A North, Scarborough Wins Class A South Cheering Championship
Congratulations to the Lewiston Cheering Team and the Scarborough Cheering Team who won the Class A North and South Cheering Championship at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Saturday, February 1st.
Here are the Results. The Top 8 Teams from the North and South advance to the State Championships on Saturday, February 8th at the Augusta Civic Center.
You can purchase tickets for the State Championships HERE
Class A North
- Lewiston
- Oxford Hills
- Bangor
- Hampden
- Brewer
- Windham
- Skowhegan
- Edward Little
- Deering/Cheverus
- Portland
Class A South
- Scarborough
- Bonny Eagle
- Thornton Acaemy
- Gorham
- Sanford
- Noble
- Massabesic
- Kennebunk
- South Portland
- Marshwood
