Lewiston Wins Class A North, Scarborough Wins Class A South Cheering Championship

Congratulations to the Lewiston Cheering Team and the Scarborough Cheering Team who won the Class A North and South Cheering Championship at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Saturday, February 1st.

Here are the Results. The Top 8 Teams from the North and South advance to the State Championships on Saturday, February 8th at the Augusta Civic Center.

You can purchase tickets for the State Championships HERE

Class A North

Lewiston Oxford Hills Bangor Hampden Brewer Windham Skowhegan Edward Little Deering/Cheverus Portland

Class A South

Scarborough Bonny Eagle Thornton Acaemy Gorham Sanford Noble Massabesic Kennebunk South Portland Marshwood

Get our free mobile app