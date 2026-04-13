Cooper Flagg ended his 1st NBA season in a strange place, on the bench, as he scored 10 points but sprained his left ankle in the 2nd quarter and played only 10 minutes, as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Chicago Bulls 149-128.

Flagg shot 4-8 from the field and was 2-2 from the free throw line. He had 4 rebounds, 1 assist and a steal in his 10 minutes.

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Cooper finishes his 1st season with 21.2 points per game (23rd best), 6.7 rebounds per game (37th best) and 4.6 assists per game (43rd best).

Dallas ends the season with a 26-56 record.