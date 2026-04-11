Playing in the 2nd to last game of the 2025-26 regular season, Cooper Flagg scored a team-high 33 points in the Dallas Mavericks' 139-120 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, April 10th.

Flagg played a team-high 32 minutes, shooting 13-25 from the field. He was 3-7 from beyond the 3-point arc and a perfect 4-4 from the free throw line. He ripped down 6 rebounds and dished out 5 assists.

Check out the video highlights.

Cooper is now averaging 21.2 points a game (23rd best), 6.7 rebounds a game (37th best and 4.6 assists per game (43rd best). Compare this to Kon Knueppel, Flagg's former teammate at Duke and closest competitor for Rookie of the Year. Knueppel is averaging 18.6 points per game (37th best), 5.3 rebounds per game (70th best) and 3.4 assists per game (72nd best).

Flagg and the Mavericks will play the final game of the regular season Sunday night, April 12th at 8:30 when they host the Chicago Bulls.