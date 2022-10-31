Like Father Noah Parker Centers Orono’s Offensive Line

Senior Noah Parker is a captain of the Orono Red Riots 8-Man Football Team. With Orono's 61-22 upset win over Dexter in the semifinals on Saturday afternoon, Orono will be playing for the Northern Maine Regional Final, for the 1st time since 1994, when they brought home the Eastern Maine and State Title back to Orono.

The center of the 1994 Championship Team was Jon Parker, Noah's father. Jon is now a volunteer Coach with the Red Riots, with responsibility for the Offensive line.

Orono will play Stearns on Friday night, November 4th in Millinocket. Stearns beat Orono 34-30 in week 2. Stearns advanced to the Regional Finals by defeating #3 Mattanawcook Academy 22-14 on Friday night..