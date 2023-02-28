Local Umpire Selected for Little League Softball World Series in Greenville, North Carolina

Little League International is pleased to announce the selection of more than 90 volunteer umpires who have earned the honor to take the field this summer.

“Serving as an umpire at the Little League World Series is the dream of every local league volunteer umpire, and we are proud to be able to offer this opportunity to more than 90 men and women once again this summer,” said Tom Rawlings, Little League Director of Umpire Development. “We are confident in the abilities of all of the umpires that have been selected and look forward to them enhancing the experience of all our World Series participants this July and August.”

The selection process to become a World Series umpire is lengthy and rigorous. In order to be eligible to volunteer in a Little League World Series event, an umpire must first have competed in a region tournament event. After that experience is completed, the process for selection to work a World Series begins with an application submitted by each volunteer umpire through the Umpire Registry. Once received, the District Administrator may also provide comments to the region office for review. Little League’s nine region offices then consider all nominated umpires before selecting those who most closely meet the selection criteria. Individuals who meet those qualifications are then screened annually by Little League International and region staffs for selection to umpire in a Little League World Series tournament.

Appointment as a member of the umpiring crew for a World Series is the highest honor that Little League can bestow on a volunteer umpire. Little League International will support all volunteer umpires at the seven World Series events with a travel stipend to help offset the costs for the men and women to attend their respective World Series events.

Troy Richardson of Brewer was selected to umpire at the Little League Softball World Series in Greenville, North Carolina. In addition to working the World Series, Richardson will take part in a multi-day orientation, June 1-4 in Greenville, North Carolina.

Richardson worked the 2014 Big League World Series in Easley, South Carolina.