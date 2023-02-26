Former Bangor High and UMaine Pitcher Justin Courtney Makes Spring Training Debut for Mets

Former Bangor High School, and UMaine pitcher, Justin Courtney made his Spring Training debut for the New York Mets on Saturday, February 25th.

Courtney came on in relief and pitched the 6th inning. He allowed 2 hits and 1 run. One of the hits was a home run to Justin Dirden. Courtney did strike out 2 and didn't walk a batter. You can click HERE to see the homer

The Astros beat the Mets 4-2.