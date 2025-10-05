The Yarmouth Boys finished 1st and Portland 2nd at the 2025 Maine Festival of Champions at the Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast on Saturday, October 4th.

Temperatures were in the mid 70's making the course, which was dry, challenging. 866 boys were registered in the race, which drew competitors from the entire State of Maine and beyond.

Finishing 1st was Senior Alex Gilbert of Freeport, with a time of 15:45.82. To see all the individual results, click HERE.

The Team Results were

Yarmouth 157 Portland 194 Freeport 212 Houlton 230 Hampden Academy 251 Camden Hills 316 Sanford 341 Caribou 359 Bangor 365 Gorham 408 Scarborough 418 Falmouth 506 York 508 Cape Elizabeth 533 Mount Blue 534 Poland 650 GSA 661 Cheverus 663 South Portland 702 Lincoln Academy 743 Thornton Academy 743 The Wheeler School 750 Deering 765 Bonny Eagle 802 Marshwood 854 Edward Little 879 Morse 888 Oxford Hills 889 Winthrop 898 Lisbon 907 MDI 936 Greely 937 Burrillville 960 Gardiner 964 Bucksport 972 Brunswick 982 Berwick 994 Austin Prep 1002 Harwood Union 1021 Orono 1027 Lake Region 1069 Maranacook 1071 Windham 1086 Mt. Ararat 1108 Lewiston 1140 Dirigo 1143 Waynflete 1153 Boothbay 1180 Kennebunk 1198 Waterville 1202 Biddeford 1288 Messalonskee 1313 John Bapst 1347 Medomak Valley 1473 Richmond 1484 Cony 1494 North Yarmouth Academy 1550 Presque Isle 1569 Massabesic 1584 Brewer 1617 St. Andrew's 1634 Skowhegan 1640 Erskine Academy 1699 Ellsworth 1760 Sumner 1768 Leavitt 1843 Winslow 1848 Lawrence 1880 Oceanside 1952

Get our free mobile app