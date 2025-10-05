Yarmouth Boys Finish 1st, Portland 2nd in 2025 Maine X-C Festival of Champions

October 4, 2025 Photo Chris Popper

The Yarmouth Boys finished 1st and Portland 2nd at the 2025 Maine Festival of Champions at the Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast on Saturday, October 4th.

Temperatures were in the mid 70's making the course, which was dry, challenging. 866 boys were registered in the race, which drew competitors from the entire State of Maine and beyond.

Finishing 1st was Senior Alex Gilbert of Freeport, with a time of 15:45.82. To see all the individual results, click HERE.

The Team Results were

  1. Yarmouth 157
  2. Portland 194
  3. Freeport 212
  4. Houlton 230
  5. Hampden Academy 251
  6. Camden Hills 316
  7. Sanford 341
  8. Caribou 359
  9. Bangor 365
  10. Gorham 408
  11. Scarborough 418
  12. Falmouth 506
  13. York 508
  14. Cape Elizabeth 533
  15. Mount Blue 534
  16. Poland 650
  17. GSA 661
  18. Cheverus 663
  19. South Portland 702
  20. Lincoln Academy 743
  21. Thornton Academy 743
  22. The Wheeler School 750
  23. Deering 765
  24. Bonny Eagle 802
  25. Marshwood 854
  26. Edward Little 879
  27. Morse 888
  28. Oxford Hills 889
  29. Winthrop 898
  30. Lisbon 907
  31. MDI 936
  32. Greely 937
  33. Burrillville 960
  34. Gardiner 964
  35. Bucksport 972
  36. Brunswick 982
  37. Berwick 994
  38. Austin Prep 1002
  39. Harwood Union 1021
  40. Orono 1027
  41. Lake Region 1069
  42. Maranacook 1071
  43. Windham 1086
  44. Mt. Ararat 1108
  45. Lewiston 1140
  46. Dirigo 1143
  47. Waynflete 1153
  48. Boothbay 1180
  49. Kennebunk 1198
  50. Waterville 1202
  51. Biddeford 1288
  52. Messalonskee 1313
  53. John Bapst 1347
  54. Medomak Valley 1473
  55. Richmond 1484
  56. Cony 1494
  57. North Yarmouth Academy 1550
  58. Presque Isle 1569
  59. Massabesic 1584
  60. Brewer 1617
  61. St. Andrew's 1634
  62. Skowhegan 1640
  63. Erskine Academy 1699
  64. Ellsworth 1760
  65. Sumner 1768
  66. Leavitt 1843
  67. Winslow 1848
  68. Lawrence 1880
  69. Oceanside 1952
