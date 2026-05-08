The UMaine Softball Team's season came to an end on Thursday afternoon, falling to UAlbany 3-1 in the America East Tourney.

Kennebunk native Julia Pike threw a 2-hitter for the Great Danes. She pitched a complete game and allowed the 2 hits and 1 run, striking out 5 and waking 1.

Ava Zettlemoyer took the loss for Maine. She pitched 5.0 innings allowing 11 hits and walked a tight rope allowing just the 3 runs. She struck out 3 and walked 4.

Hannah Hipwell came on in relief for Maine and didn't allow a hit, retiring the 3 batters she faced.

Evian Robles had a single and Francesca Guerrera had Maine's other hit, knocking in 1 run

Maine ends their season with a 12-36 record.https://929theticket.com/wp-admin/edit.php?post_type=page

America East Tournament Scoreboard - Thursday May 7

#4 UMass Lowell 9 #1 Bryant 2

#3 UAlbany 3 #5 Maine 1 (Maine eliminated)

#1 Bryant 8 #3 UAlbany 0 (UAlbany eliminated)

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