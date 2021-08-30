Maine Football Ready For Second ‘Season Opener’ of 2021

The strange world of sports amidst a pandemic continues as for the second time in 2021, the Maine Black Bears football team is prepping for a season opener vs. Delaware.

On March 6, the Black Bears began their spring slate at Delaware, a game the Blue Hens dominated for a 37-0 victory. This time, Maine gets set to welcome the 5th-ranked team in the country to begin a true campaign this fall, as the Black Bears get ready to face the Blue Hens on Thursday night in Orono.

Event staff at Alfond Stadium is trying to make the game a "whiteout" and will be providing white tee-shirts for all UMaine students in attendance. There will be a post-game fireworks show, tailgate lots open at 4 p.m. and tickets are still available at GoBlackBears.com or by calling (207) 581-BEAR.

The University has also announced that masks are only required when inside (so not in the grandstand or tailgate lots) and that fans are encouraged to be vaccinated to attend the game, though that is not a requirement.

In his appearance Monday on The Drive, the first of weekly hits at 4:30pm during the football season, head coach Nick Charlton talked about the team's preparation for the season opener, as well as the important role the abbreviated 4-game spring season played in getting the Black Bears ready for the real deal this fall.

You can catch our full conversation with Coach Charlton, below -