Saturday May 30th was the final Testing and Tuning Day at Ricky Craven's Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust and the track and raceway was buzzing.

Ricky Craven was everywhere, meeting with race drivers, officials, pit crews. He has been hands on since Day 1, and fans attending the 2026 season will be amazed at the transformation in the track and the amenities that have been added.

As I was leaving, Ricky pulled up in the Darling's Pace Car and invited me for a ride on the track. Here's the video, of 1 lap where Ricky touched 70 miles per hour and trust me on a short track like Speedway, it feels MUCH MUCH faster! It's not like traveling 70 on I-95!

Opening Day is on Saturday June 6th and there will be 5 classes of race cars. Racing starts at 4 p.m, with the Pits opening at 8 a.m. and Gates opening at 11 a.m.

Opening Day races include

Darling's Pro Stocks Bar Harbor Bank & Trust 60 Laps $4000 to win!

60 Lap Maine Air National Guard Super Streets $1200 to win!

60 Lap Harvey RV and Marine Street Stocks $1000 to win!

30 Lap Kings Concession Crown Vics (30 Lap A Main & 30 Lap B Main) $500 to win A-Main!

30 Lap Judy's Road Runners $500 to win!

Pit admission: $40 all ages

Grandstand Admission:

5 and Under - Free

Ages 6-15 - $5

Ages 16-64 - $20

Ages 65+/Veterans - $15

For the 2026 schedule click HERE and to learn more about Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust check out the website HERE

Get our free mobile app

Check out the photos from Testing and Tuning on May 30th.