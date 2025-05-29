It was another busy day throughout the State of Maine as High Schools rush to get their final baseball, softball and lacrosse games in before the end of the regular season mid-next week. Here are the Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse scores for games played and reported on Wednesday, May 28th.

Baseball

Bonny Eagle 3 Cheverus 2

Boothbay 4 Dirigo 2

Brewer 4 MDI 2

Calais 7 Narragugus 6

Cape Elizabeth 12 Gray-New Gloucester 8

Caribou 1 Presque Isle 0

Cony 5 Oceanside 1

Fort Fairfield 4 Wisdom 3

Fort Fairfield 15 Wisdom 4

Foxcroft Academy 5 Ellsworth 4

Greenville 20 Penquis Valley 6

Hodgdon 14 Ashland 0

Katahdin 21 Washburn 0

Kennebunk 5 Windham 2

Lake Region 8 Freeport 1

Leavitt 11 Medomak Valley 6

Lee Academy 10 Stearns 0

Lincoln Academy 7 Gardiner 6

Machias 9 Woodland 7

Messalonskee 13 Edward Little 9

Monmouth Academy 10 Spruce Mountain 0

Morse 5 Brunswick 4

Mount Abram 9 Madison 1

Mount Ararat 6 Camden Hills 1

Mount Blue 8 Skowhegan 2

Mount View 5 Winslow 1

Orono 8 Central 1

Scarborough 5 Thornton Academy 2

Softball

Ashland 11 Hodgdon 9

Biddeford 10 Westbrook 4

Brewer 15 MDI 7

Buckfield 13 Wiscasset 0

Camden Hills 9 Mt. Ararat 3

Carrabec 12 Forest Hills 2

Cheverus 5 Bonny Eagle 2

Cony 13 Oceanside 3

Edward Little 3 Messalonskee 2

Ellsworth 13 Foxcroft Academy 0

Freeport 11 Lake Region 4

Katahdin 15 Washburn 0

Lincoln Academy 9 Gardiner 3

Machias 10 Woodland 1

Madison 13 Mount Abram 3

Massabesic 4 Scarborough 3

Medomak Valley 13 Leavitt 3

Monmouth Academy 9 Spruce Mountain 0

Morse 9 Brunswick 5

Orono 11 Central 1

Oxford Hills 13 Lewiston 1

Penquis Valley 16 Greenville 6

Poland 3 Wells 2

Saint Dominic 12 North Yarmouth Academy 3

Stearns 15 Lee Academy 1

Thornton Academy 10 Noble 0

Windham 25 Marshwood 2

Winslow 12 Mount View 8

Wisdom 10 Fort Fairfield 5

Wisdom 9 Fort Fairfield 7

Boys Lacrosse

Bonny Eagle 7 Cony 4

Mount Ararat 10 Erskine Academy 9

Oxford Hills 20 Hampden Academy 3

Girls Lacrosse

Cony 15 Deering 7

Freeport 17 Waynflete 9

