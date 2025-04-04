Maine High School Basketball Reclassification Approved for 2025-27 Cycle
The Maine Principal's Association gave their approval to the revised 5-Class Basketball Reclassification for the 2025-26 and 2026-27 seasons.
Class AA has been eliminated and a new Under 100 Class created. The enrollment numbers for each class would be
- Class A - Over 670
- Class B - 450-669
- Class C - 225-449
- Class D - 100-224
- Under 100 - 0-99
Here's where each school will be placed
Class A North - 12 Schools
- Lewiston - 1655
- Edward Little - 1136
- Bangor - 1069
- Oxford Hills - 1021
- Hampden Academy - 749
- Mount Ararat - 738
- Camden Hills - 737
- Brunswick - 717
- Messalonskee - 713
- Skowhegan - 696
- Mount Blue - 694
- Brewer - 693
Class A South - 16 Schools
- Thornton Academy - 1287
- Portland - 1146
- Sanford - 1075
- Bonny Eagle - 1034
- Deering - 1033
- South Portland - 990
- Noble - 940
- Windham - 935
- Scarborough - 911
- Massabesic - 870
- Gorham - 813
- Westbrook - 704
- Kennebunk - 701
- Falmouth - 695
- Biddeford - 689
- Cheverus - 388
Class B North - 13 Schools
- Cony - 647
- Nokomis - 614
- Gardiner - 583
- Hermon - 556
- Old Town - 536
- Erskine Academy - 533
- Lawrence - 528
- Ellsworth - 522
- John Bapst - 508
- Waterville - 484
- MDI - 476
- Belfast- 471
- Presque Isle - 456
Class B South - 15 Schools
- Marshwood- 656
- Fryeburg Academy - 663
- Freeport - 629
- Morse - 629
- Greely - 613
- Gray-New Gloucester - 591
- Yarmouth - 562
- Lincoln Academy - 555
- Leavitt - 552
- Medomak Valley - 552
- Cape Elizabeth - 511
- York - 503
- Lake Region - 500
- Oceanside - 498
- Poland - 493
Class C North - 14 Schools
- Foxcroft Academy - 431
- Caribou - 422
- Houlton - 382
- Orono - 365
- Bucksport - 358
- Central - 311
- Washington Academy - 306
- Mattanawcook Academy - 294
- Dexter - 273
- MCI - 268
- GSA - 254
- Fort Kent - 251
- Sumner - 238
- Calais - 228
Class C South - 14 Schools
- Mountain Valley - 415
- Spruce Mountain - 407
- Wells - 400
- Oak Hill - 389
- Maranacook - 369
- Winslow - 367
- Lisbon - 362
- Traip Academy - 290
- Mount View - 288
- Sacopee Valley - 281
- Waynflete - 254
- Hall-Dale - 251
- Dirigo - 228
- Winthrop - 226
Class D North - 16 Schools
- Narraguagus - 209
- Penquis Valley - 178
- Machias - 168
- Fort Fairfield - 149
- Piscataquis - 143
- Woodland - 140
- Hodgdon - 138
- Stearns - 132
- Penobscot Valley - 129
- Lee Academy - 120
- Madawaska - 117
- Central Aroostook - 115
- Southern Aroostook - 108
- Bangor Christian - 107
- Schenck - 105
Class D South - 11 Schools
- Mount Abram - 213
- Old Orchard Beach - 203
- Carrabec - 196
- Monmouth Academy - 188
- Madison - 167
- Telstar - 164
- Boothbay - 163
- Buckfield - 149
- Wiscasset - 141
- North Yarmouth Academy - 140
- Richmond - 129
- Searsport - 124
St. Dom's would have been in D South but will not be open after June 2025
Under 100 North - 10 Schools
- Deer Isle-Stonington - 96
- Shead - 91
- Washburn - 83
- Katahdin - 81
- Easton - 74
- Wisdom - 73
- Ashland - 70
- Jonesport-Beals - 63
- Van Buren - 56
- East Grand - 43
Under 100 South - 9 Schools
- Valley - 63
- Temple Academy - 60
- Rangeley Lakes - 52
- Forest Hills - 49
- Pine Tree Academy - 49
- Greenville - 41
- Isleboro - 38
- Vinalhaven - 37
- North Haven - 30
Get our free mobile app
Mainers Pick the Most 'Maine' Foods
Gallery Credit: Jason Stewart