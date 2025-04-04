Maine High School Basketball Reclassification Approved for 2025-27 Cycle

The Maine Principal's Association gave their approval to the revised 5-Class Basketball Reclassification for the 2025-26 and 2026-27 seasons.

Class AA has been eliminated and a new Under 100 Class created. The enrollment numbers for each class would be

Class A - Over 670

Class B - 450-669

Class C - 225-449

Class D - 100-224

Under 100 - 0-99

Here's where each school will be placed

Class A North - 12 Schools

Lewiston - 1655

Edward Little - 1136

Bangor - 1069

Oxford Hills - 1021

Hampden Academy - 749

Mount Ararat - 738

Camden Hills - 737

Brunswick - 717

Messalonskee - 713

Skowhegan - 696

Mount Blue - 694

Brewer - 693

Class A South - 16 Schools

Thornton Academy - 1287

Portland - 1146

Sanford - 1075

Bonny Eagle - 1034

Deering - 1033

South Portland - 990

Noble - 940

Windham - 935

Scarborough - 911

Massabesic - 870

Gorham - 813

Westbrook - 704

Kennebunk - 701

Falmouth - 695

Biddeford - 689

Cheverus - 388

Class B North - 13 Schools

Cony - 647

Nokomis - 614

Gardiner - 583

Hermon - 556

Old Town - 536

Erskine Academy - 533

Lawrence - 528

Ellsworth - 522

John Bapst - 508

Waterville - 484

MDI - 476

Belfast- 471

Presque Isle - 456

Class B South - 15 Schools

Marshwood- 656

Fryeburg Academy - 663

Freeport - 629

Morse - 629

Greely - 613

Gray-New Gloucester - 591

Yarmouth - 562

Lincoln Academy - 555

Leavitt - 552

Medomak Valley - 552

Cape Elizabeth - 511

York - 503

Lake Region - 500

Oceanside - 498

Poland - 493

Class C North - 14 Schools

Foxcroft Academy - 431

Caribou - 422

Houlton - 382

Orono - 365

Bucksport - 358

Central - 311

Washington Academy - 306

Mattanawcook Academy - 294

Dexter - 273

MCI - 268

GSA - 254

Fort Kent - 251

Sumner - 238

Calais - 228

Class C South - 14 Schools

Mountain Valley - 415

Spruce Mountain - 407

Wells - 400

Oak Hill - 389

Maranacook - 369

Winslow - 367

Lisbon - 362

Traip Academy - 290

Mount View - 288

Sacopee Valley - 281

Waynflete - 254

Hall-Dale - 251

Dirigo - 228

Winthrop - 226

Class D North - 16 Schools

Narraguagus - 209

Penquis Valley - 178

Machias - 168

Fort Fairfield - 149

Piscataquis - 143

Woodland - 140

Hodgdon - 138

Stearns - 132

Penobscot Valley - 129

Lee Academy - 120

Madawaska - 117

Central Aroostook - 115

Southern Aroostook - 108

Bangor Christian - 107

Schenck - 105

Class D South - 11 Schools

Mount Abram - 213

Old Orchard Beach - 203

Carrabec - 196

Monmouth Academy - 188

Madison - 167

Telstar - 164

Boothbay - 163

Buckfield - 149

Wiscasset - 141

North Yarmouth Academy - 140

Richmond - 129

Searsport - 124

St. Dom's would have been in D South but will not be open after June 2025

Under 100 North - 10 Schools

Deer Isle-Stonington - 96

Shead - 91

Washburn - 83

Katahdin - 81

Easton - 74

Wisdom - 73

Ashland - 70

Jonesport-Beals - 63

Van Buren - 56

East Grand - 43

Under 100 South - 9 Schools

Valley - 63

Temple Academy - 60

Rangeley Lakes - 52

Forest Hills - 49

Pine Tree Academy - 49

Greenville - 41

Isleboro - 38

Vinalhaven - 37

North Haven - 30

