Maine High School Basketball Reclassification Approved for 2025-27 Cycle

Photo Chris Popper

The Maine Principal's Association gave their approval to the  revised 5-Class Basketball Reclassification for the 2025-26 and 2026-27 seasons.

Class AA has been eliminated and a new Under 100 Class created. The enrollment numbers for each class would be

  • Class A - Over 670
  • Class B - 450-669
  • Class C - 225-449
  • Class D - 100-224
  • Under 100 - 0-99

Here's where each school will be placed

Class A North - 12 Schools

  • Lewiston - 1655
  • Edward Little - 1136
  • Bangor - 1069
  • Oxford Hills - 1021
  • Hampden Academy - 749
  • Mount Ararat - 738
  • Camden Hills - 737
  • Brunswick - 717
  • Messalonskee - 713
  • Skowhegan - 696
  • Mount Blue - 694
  • Brewer - 693

Class A South - 16 Schools

  • Thornton Academy - 1287
  • Portland - 1146
  • Sanford - 1075
  • Bonny Eagle - 1034
  • Deering - 1033
  • South Portland - 990
  • Noble - 940
  • Windham - 935
  • Scarborough - 911
  • Massabesic - 870
  • Gorham - 813
  • Westbrook - 704
  • Kennebunk - 701
  • Falmouth - 695
  • Biddeford - 689
  • Cheverus - 388

Class B North - 13 Schools

  • Cony - 647
  • Nokomis - 614
  • Gardiner - 583
  • Hermon - 556
  • Old Town - 536
  • Erskine Academy - 533
  • Lawrence - 528
  • Ellsworth - 522
  • John Bapst - 508
  • Waterville - 484
  • MDI - 476
  • Belfast- 471
  • Presque Isle - 456

Class B South - 15 Schools

  • Marshwood- 656
  • Fryeburg Academy - 663
  • Freeport - 629
  • Morse - 629
  • Greely - 613
  • Gray-New Gloucester - 591
  • Yarmouth - 562
  • Lincoln Academy - 555
  • Leavitt - 552
  • Medomak Valley - 552
  • Cape Elizabeth - 511
  • York - 503
  • Lake Region - 500
  • Oceanside - 498
  • Poland - 493

Class C North - 14 Schools

  • Foxcroft Academy - 431
  • Caribou - 422
  • Houlton - 382
  • Orono - 365
  • Bucksport - 358
  • Central - 311
  • Washington Academy - 306
  • Mattanawcook Academy - 294
  • Dexter - 273
  • MCI - 268
  • GSA - 254
  • Fort Kent - 251
  • Sumner - 238
  • Calais - 228

Class C South - 14 Schools

  • Mountain Valley - 415
  • Spruce Mountain - 407
  • Wells - 400
  • Oak Hill - 389
  • Maranacook - 369
  • Winslow - 367
  • Lisbon - 362
  • Traip Academy - 290
  • Mount View - 288
  • Sacopee Valley - 281
  • Waynflete - 254
  • Hall-Dale - 251
  • Dirigo - 228
  • Winthrop - 226

Class D North - 16 Schools

  • Narraguagus - 209
  • Penquis Valley - 178
  • Machias - 168
  • Fort Fairfield - 149
  • Piscataquis - 143
  • Woodland - 140
  • Hodgdon - 138
  • Stearns - 132
  • Penobscot Valley - 129
  • Lee Academy - 120
  • Madawaska - 117
  • Central Aroostook - 115
  • Southern Aroostook - 108
  • Bangor Christian - 107
  • Schenck - 105

Class D South - 11 Schools

  • Mount Abram - 213
  • Old Orchard Beach - 203
  • Carrabec - 196
  • Monmouth Academy - 188
  • Madison - 167
  • Telstar - 164
  • Boothbay - 163
  • Buckfield - 149
  • Wiscasset - 141
  • North Yarmouth Academy - 140
  • Richmond - 129
  • Searsport - 124

St. Dom's would have been in D South but will not be open after June 2025

Under 100 North - 10 Schools

  • Deer Isle-Stonington - 96
  • Shead - 91
  • Washburn - 83
  • Katahdin - 81
  • Easton - 74
  • Wisdom - 73
  • Ashland - 70
  • Jonesport-Beals - 63
  • Van Buren - 56
  • East Grand - 43

Under 100 South - 9 Schools

  • Valley - 63
  • Temple Academy - 60
  • Rangeley Lakes - 52
  • Forest Hills - 49
  • Pine Tree Academy - 49
  • Greenville - 41
  • Isleboro - 38
  • Vinalhaven - 37
  • North Haven - 30
