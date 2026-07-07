The Dunkin Comrades beat the CM Hurricanes 6-5 in Senior Legion baseball action on Monday night, July 6th at Mansfield Stadium.

Ian Boudreau started on the mound for the Comrades and struck out 11, in 5.2 innings, allowing 3 hits and 4 runs, 2 of which were earned. He walked 2 in picking up the win. Kyle Johnson earned the save, pitching the final 1.1 innings, allowing 1 hit and 1 run, striking out 5 and walking 1.

Aidan Ouellette was 1-4 with a double, driving in 3 for the Comrades. Gavin Glanville-True and Ian Boudreau each had a pair of singles. Johnson had a triple. Ethan Sproul, Owen Glanville-True and Alex Kearns each had a single.

Gavin Glanville-True and Kyle Johnson each had a stolen base for the Comrades.

Nat Burton started on the mound for the Hurricanes. He went 5.2 innings allowing 8 hits and 4 runs, 3 of which were earned. He struck out and walked 3. Parker Grant closed out the game, recording the final out but allowed 1 hit and 2 runs, walking 2.

Ty Bernier had a triple for the Hurricanes. Landen Gosselin, Kolby Bernier and Owen Ashton each had a single.

Bernier and Gosselin each had a stolen base.

The Comrades are 6-2. They will host Capital Area-Barber on Tuesday, July 7th at 6 p.m.

The Hurricanes are 2-6. They will play host to the Post 8 Downeast Captains on Tuesday, July 7th at 5 p.m. at Colby College in Waterville.