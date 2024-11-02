Maine High School Football Scores – Friday November 1

Here are the Friday, November 1st High School Football Scores for games played throughout the State of Maine.

Class A

Bangor defeated Oak Hill 20-6

Bonny Eagle defeated Windham 30-28

Lewiston defeated Edward Little 41-0

Noble defeated Sanford 41-0

Portland defeated South Portland 39-21

Thornton Academy defeated Scarborough 69-0 (Thursday)

Class B North Quarterfinals

#3 Lawrence defeated #6 Skowhegan 42-13

#5 Messalonskee defeated #4 Gardiner 27-6

Class B South Quarterfinals

#3 Massabesic defeated #6 Gorham 43-20

#4 Marshwood defeated #5 Cheverus 49-7

Class C North Quarterfinals

#4 Oceanside defeated #5 Hampden Academy 40-30

Class C South Quarterfinals

#4 York defeated #5 Brunswick 21-8

Class D North Quarterfinals

#5 Old Town defeated #4 MCI 30-0

#1 Foxcroft Academy defeated #8 Belfast 42-8

Class D South Quarterfinals

#5 Oak Hill defeated #4 Freeport 22-21

#3 Dirigo defeated #6 Mountain Valley 32-6

8-Man Large School Quarterfinals (1 Statewide Class)

#4 Mount Ararat defeated #5 Gray-New Gloucester 44-0

#3 Lake Region defeated #6 MDI 22-0

8-Man Small School North Quarterfinals

#1 Stearns defeated #4 Ellsworth 52-0

#2 Houlton defeated #3 Orono 56-50

8-Man Small School South Quarterfinals

#3 Sacopee Valley defeated #2 Spruce Mountain 42-28

#1 Old Orchard Beach defeated #4 Boothbay 58-6

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 9 for the week October 28th- November 2nd. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, November 3rd with voting taking place November 4th-9thwith the winner of Week 9 being announced on November 8th. .

