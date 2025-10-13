Maine High School Football Crabtree Tournament Standings
Here are the Maine High School Football Crabtree Tournament Standings after Week 6 of the High School Football Season.
Class A North
- Portland 4-2, 117.764
- Bangor 4-2, 108.004
- Oxford Hills 3-3, 99.057
- Deering 2-4, 75.608
- Windham 1-4.53.962
- Edward Little 1-4 53.962
- Lewiston 0-6, 39.623
Class A South
- Thornton Aacdemy 5-0, 160.417
- Bonny Eagle 6-0, 152.830
- Noble 5-1, 138.619
- South Portland 3-3, 104.717
- Scarborough 3-3, 104.717
- Massabesic 2-4, 93.677
- Sanford 2-4, 92.124
Class B North
- Cony 6-0, 141.304
- Fryeburg Academy 3-2, 101.463
- Messalonskee 3-3, 96.667
- Lawrence 3-3, 93.478
- Skowhegan 1-5, 67.811
- Mt. Blue 1-5, 67.811
- Brunswick 0-5, 43.478
Class B South
- Brunswick 5-1, 131.126
- Westbrook 5-1, 129.967
- Marshwood 4-2, 121.048
- Falmouth 3-3, 112.222
- Cheverus -2, 111.064
- Biddeford 1-4, 71.064
- Gorham 1-5, 68.7874
Class C (Statewide)
- Greely 6-0, 139.583
- Hermon 6-0, 137.500
- Gardiner 5-1, 133.300
- Leavitt 4-2, 122.950
- Nokomis 4-2, 114.617
- Foxcroft Academy 4-2, 112.533
- Wells 3-3, 108.333
- Medomak Valley, 91.667
- Old Town 2-4, 81.317
- Brewer 2-4, 79.133
- York 1-5, 78.605
- Oceanside 0-6, 72.917
- Hampden Academy 0-6, 68.750
Class D North
- John Bapst 6-0, 139.583
- Winslow 5-1, 129.133
- Madison 5-1, 127.050
- MCI 2-4, 83.300
- Maranacook 1-5, 79.200
- Mattanawcook Academy 2-4, 74.967
- Belfast 0-6, 52.083
Class D South
- Winthrop 6-0, 133.333
- Dirigo 4-2, 118.783
- Oak Hill 4-2, 114.617
- Freeport 4-2, 110.450
- Poland 3-3, 100.00
- Morse 2-4, 80.109
- Lisbon 1-5, 75.033
- Mountain Valley 0-6, 54.167
North 8-Man Large
- Camden Hills 5-1, 122. 883
- MDI 3-3, 104.167
- Houlton 303, 96.341
- Ellsworth 1-5, 73.843
- Waterville 0-6, 61.702
South 8-Man Large
- Spruce Mountain 4-1, 130.00
- Mt. Ararat 5-1, 127.050
- Yarmouth 5-1, 125.853
- Lake Region, 3-3, 110.417
- Gray-New Gloucester 3-3, 105.319
- Cape Elizabeth 1-5, 89.040
North 8-Man Small
- Stearns 5-1, 139.822
- Orono 4-2, 124.147
- Dexter 4-2, 116.700
- Bucksport 3-3, 104.545
- Washington Academy 2-3, 81.026
- Valley 1-4, 67.368
South 8-Man Small
- Old Orchard Beach 6-0, 145.652
- Telstar 3-2, 98.462
- Sacopee Valley 3-3, 94.444
- Traip Academy 1-5, 72.256
- Boothbay 1-4, 62.105
- Mount View 0-5 39.474
