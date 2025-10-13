Maine High School Football Crabtree Tournament Standings

Photo Chris Popper

Here are the Maine High School Football Crabtree Tournament Standings after Week 6 of the High School Football Season.

Class A North

  1. Portland  4-2, 117.764
  2. Bangor 4-2, 108.004
  3. Oxford Hills 3-3, 99.057
  4. Deering 2-4, 75.608
  5. Windham 1-4.53.962
  6. Edward Little 1-4 53.962
  7. Lewiston 0-6, 39.623

Class A South

  1. Thornton Aacdemy 5-0, 160.417
  2. Bonny Eagle 6-0, 152.830
  3. Noble 5-1, 138.619
  4. South Portland 3-3, 104.717
  5. Scarborough 3-3, 104.717
  6. Massabesic 2-4, 93.677
  7. Sanford 2-4, 92.124

Class B North

  1. Cony 6-0, 141.304
  2. Fryeburg Academy 3-2, 101.463
  3. Messalonskee 3-3, 96.667
  4. Lawrence 3-3, 93.478
  5. Skowhegan 1-5, 67.811
  6. Mt. Blue 1-5, 67.811
  7. Brunswick 0-5, 43.478

Class B South

  1. Brunswick 5-1, 131.126
  2. Westbrook 5-1, 129.967
  3. Marshwood 4-2, 121.048
  4. Falmouth 3-3, 112.222
  5. Cheverus -2, 111.064
  6. Biddeford 1-4, 71.064
  7. Gorham 1-5, 68.7874

Class C (Statewide)

  1. Greely 6-0, 139.583
  2. Hermon 6-0, 137.500
  3. Gardiner 5-1, 133.300
  4. Leavitt 4-2, 122.950
  5. Nokomis 4-2, 114.617
  6. Foxcroft Academy 4-2, 112.533
  7. Wells 3-3, 108.333
  8. Medomak Valley, 91.667
  9. Old Town 2-4, 81.317
  10. Brewer 2-4, 79.133
  11. York 1-5, 78.605
  12. Oceanside 0-6, 72.917
  13. Hampden Academy 0-6, 68.750

Class D North

  1. John Bapst 6-0, 139.583
  2. Winslow 5-1, 129.133
  3. Madison 5-1, 127.050
  4. MCI 2-4, 83.300
  5. Maranacook 1-5, 79.200
  6. Mattanawcook Academy 2-4, 74.967
  7. Belfast 0-6, 52.083

Class D South

  1. Winthrop 6-0, 133.333
  2. Dirigo 4-2, 118.783
  3. Oak Hill 4-2, 114.617
  4. Freeport 4-2, 110.450
  5. Poland 3-3, 100.00
  6. Morse 2-4, 80.109
  7. Lisbon 1-5, 75.033
  8. Mountain Valley 0-6, 54.167

North 8-Man Large

  1. Camden Hills 5-1, 122. 883
  2. MDI 3-3, 104.167
  3. Houlton 303, 96.341
  4. Ellsworth 1-5, 73.843
  5. Waterville 0-6, 61.702

South 8-Man Large

  1. Spruce Mountain 4-1, 130.00
  2. Mt. Ararat 5-1, 127.050
  3. Yarmouth 5-1, 125.853
  4. Lake Region, 3-3, 110.417
  5. Gray-New Gloucester 3-3, 105.319
  6. Cape Elizabeth 1-5, 89.040

North 8-Man Small

  1. Stearns 5-1, 139.822
  2. Orono 4-2, 124.147
  3. Dexter 4-2, 116.700
  4. Bucksport 3-3, 104.545
  5. Washington Academy 2-3, 81.026
  6. Valley 1-4, 67.368

South 8-Man Small

  1. Old Orchard Beach 6-0, 145.652
  2. Telstar 3-2, 98.462
  3. Sacopee Valley 3-3, 94.444
  4. Traip Academy 1-5, 72.256
  5. Boothbay 1-4, 62.105
  6. Mount View 0-5 39.474
