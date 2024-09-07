Maine High School Girl’s and Boy’s Soccer SCORES – Friday September 6th

Here are the results of the High School Girl's and Boy's Soccer games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, September 6th.

Girl's Games

Ashland 8 Southern Aroostook 0

Camden Hills 5 Brewer 1

Central 3 Easton 0

Ellsworth 4 Presque Isle 0

Erskine Academy 4 Winslow 1

Kents Hill 5 Rocky Hill Country Day 1

Leavitt 3 Gardiner 2

Maranacook 3 Mount Ararat 0

Medomak Valley 3 Oceanside 0

Morse 3 Lincoln Academy 0

Mount View 2 MCI 1

Oak Hill 1 Spruce Mountain 0

Penquis 7 Hodgdon 6

Skowhegan 8 Waterville 0

Winthrop 7 Lisbon 0

Boy's Games

Belfast 6 Nokomis 2

Camden Hills 7 Brewer 0

Central 2 Sumner 0

Cony 1 Lawrence 0

Dexter 5 Mattanawcook Academy 3

Easton 2 Central 1

Erskine Academy 2 Winslow 0

Gardiner 6 Leavitt 0

GSA 1 Orono 0

Machias 6 Narraguagus 4

Marshwood 1 Bonny Eagle 0

Morse 1 Lincoln Academy 0

Mount Abram 3 Maranacook 1

Mount View 8 MCI 1

Oceanside 1 Medomak Valley 1

Penobscot Valley 3 Hodgdon 1

Portland 1 Deering 0

Southern Aroostook 8 Ashland 0

Waterville 3 Skowhegan 0

To report your fall sports, please send a email to Chris Popper.

The 92.9 The Ticket High School Athlete of the Week has begun. We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for the week September 2 -7th. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, September 8th, with voting taking place September 9th-12th with the winner of Week 1 being announced on September 13th.

Get our free mobile app