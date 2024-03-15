Maine High School Graduates Playing Lacrosse at Maine’s Colleges and Universities Spring 2024
Here are the Maine High School graduates playing lacrosse at Maine's College and Universities this Spring!
Husson University
Men
- Jacob Sargent - Sophomore, Cheverus
- Dean Sinkler - Senior, Oxford Hills
- Jack Kaszubinski - Junior, Wells
- Sean Lyne - Junior, Brunswick
- Matt Boynton - Senior, Gardiner
- Daniel Weed - Graduate Student, Scarborough
- Alex Hinkley - Freshman, Oak Hill
Women
- Averi Baker - Sophomore, Hall-Dale
- Madison Lower - Sophomore, Winslow
- Azabell Assaf - Freshman, Cony
- Abigail Booth - Senior, Wells
- Emma Doiron - Sophomore, Cony
- Laela Martinez - Sophomore, Bangor
- Madi McSweeney - Freshman, Messalonskee
- Natalie Whitten - Junior, Maranacook
- Riley Maynard - Freshman, Gorham
- Emma Begin - Junior, Lewiston
- Lacey Scanlon - Junior, John Bapst
Maine Maritime Academy
Men
- Andrew Noyes - Freshman, Falmouth
- Finnian O'Donnell - Freshman, South Portland
- Oliver Bird - Senior, Brunswick
- John Martin - Freshman, Mt. Ararat
- Xander Gurney - Junior, Mt. Blue
- Oscar Kwok - Senior, York
- Jack Cesario - Sophomore, Noble
- Jayden Wilson - Senior, Lewiston
- Ryker Spear - Freshman, Gorham
- Ryan Franceschi - Freshman, Cheverus
- Cole Michaud - Sophomore, Thornton Academy
- Will Farrell - Sophomore, Lincoln Academy
- Elihah Brito - Sophomore, Lewiston
- Bryce Crowell -Freshman, Messalonskee
- Ben Elliott - Senior, Windham
- Alex Stevens - Senior, South Portland
- Zeb Dufresne - Junior, Gray-New Gloucester
- Riley Morin - Senior, Mt. Ararat
- Noah Caramihalis - Senior, York
- Danny Stash - Senior, Gray-New Gloucester
- Dana Hamlin - Sophomore, Fryeburg Academy
- Brody Simpson - Freshman, Gray-New Gloucester
- Jackson Fitch - Freshman, Camden Hills
- Malcolm Bourgeois - Senior, Greely
- Ashael Plum - Freshman, Maranacook
Women
- Hazel Stoddard - Junior, Thornton Academy
- Hailey Fardon - Sophomore, Baxter Academy
- Lillian Diversi - Freshman, Gardiner
- Mallory Erickson - Freshman, Kents Hill School
- Rebecca Caron - Sophomore, Lake Region
- Sadie Velozo - Junior, Leavitt
- Chloe Coombs - Junior, Brunswick
- Frances Spangler - Sophomore, GSA
- Reade Carmichael - Freshman, Falmouth
Thomas College
Men
- Hunter Crocker - Graduate Student, Boothbay
- Hunter Vail - Sophomore, Windham
- Brodi Freeman - Freshman, Cony
- Caleb Vose - Freshman, Cony
- Jack Morrill - Sophomore, Cony
- Dustyn Hinkley - Freshman, Mount Blue
- Hunter Simpson - Sophomore, Nokomis
- Taylor Webrock - Senior, Camden Hills
- Noah Parenteau - Senior, Thornton Academy
- Liam Doughty - Freshman, Bangor
- Kyle Van Doren-Crooker - Freshman, Cony
- Timothy Worster - Junior, Maranacook
Women
- Sage Brown - Sophomore, Lawrence
- Emily Gower - Freshman, Bonny Eagle
- Isabella Pelletier - Freshman, St. Dominic
- Mar Gentry - Sophomore, Boothbay
- Piper Hewins - Freshman, Nokomis
- Kristiana Washington - Junior, Brunswick
- Alexandra Wallingford - Freshman, Poland
- Mary LaRochelle - Junior, Morse
- Emily Wallingford - Sophomore, St. Dominic Academy
- Samantha Snow - Junior, Chevrus
- Alia Chasse - Junior, Sanford
- Kaitlyn Paul - Senior, Spruce Mountain
- Bronwyn Balboni - Junior, Mt. Ararat
- Scarlett Raymond-Ayer - Senior, Hall-Dale
University of New England
Men
- Brady Angell - Freshman, South Portland
- Eben Fagonde - Sophomore, Camden Hills
- Sean Moore - Sophomore, Lisbon
- Jamison Saunders - Sophomore, Morse
- Andrew Lawrence - Senior, Greely
Women
- Ashjan Abdulsalam - Junior, Biddeford
- Hannah Cook - Freshman, Thornton Academy
- Meagan Donovan - Sophomore, Scarborough
- Micaela Jacobs - Sophomore, Massabesic
- Jenna Trafford - Freshman, South Portland
University of Maine Farmington
Women
- Kate Nowell - Senior, York
- Grace Campbell - Sophomore, Central
- Emma Dunn - Freshman, Mt. Blue
- Ashlee Farrar - Sophomore, Oxford Hills
- Ruby McMinis - Sophomore, Wells
- Emma Willey - Junior, Lisbon
- Peyton Whitman - Freshman, Mt. Ararat
- Abby Trefsger - Junior, South Portland
- Riley Forrest - Junior, Deering
- Skye Cotnoir - Sophomore, Gardiner
- Emilie Crocker - Sophomore, Boothbay
University of Southern Maine
Men
- Cayden Poisson-Bragdon - Senior, Lewiston
- Owen Gaulrapp - Freshman, Windham
- Duncan Hayes - Junior, Cony
- Jack Hardiman - Freshman, Gray-New Gloucester
- Andrew James - Junior, Deering
- Omar Contreras - Senor, Deering
- Mack Wilkins - Freshman, Mt. Ararat
- Jeff Melcher - Freshman, Raymond
- Schuyler Wetmore - Senior, Greely
- Aman Zunser - Junior, Massabesic
- Herb Bryant - Sophomore, Home School from Portland
- Trevor Ouellette - Freshman, Massabesic
- Wylie Fiutak - Sophomore, Cape Elizabeth
- Wyatt McIntyre - Freshman, Brewer
- Ryan Cummings - Sophomore, John Bapst
- Nick James - 6th Year - Deering
- Jacob Sharp - Sophomore, Greely
- Kaden Manning - Freshman, Massabesic
- Patrick O'Driscoll - Freshman, Biddeford
- Nolan Brennan - Sophomore, Windham
- Colby Chavarie - Freshman, Messalonskee
Women
- Raegan Bechard - Sophomore, Cony
- Emily Cloutier - Junior, Brunswick
- Paige Rinaldi - Senior, Freeport
- Lizzy Hallee - Freshman, Oxford Hills
- Rachel Shanks - 6th Year - Lake Region
- Molly Black - Sophomore, Windham
- Caitlin D'Andrea - Freshman, Lewiston
- Grace Burritt - Freshman, Kennebunk
- Catriona Gould - Senior, Freeport
- Kiaya Gatchell - Senior, Deering
- Julia McKenna - Junior, Windham
- Eliza Pattershall - Freshman, Maranacook
- Payton Winslow - 6th Year, St. Dominic
- Ashley Tobias - Freshman, Cony
- Elaina Hanselmann - Sophomore, Sanford
- Zowie Cheetham-Wilmot - Junior, Biddeford
- Lydia Laslavic - Junior, Oceanside
- Cece Racine - Senior, Lewiston
Bates
Men
- Max Patterson - Senior, Cape Elizabeth
- Kevin Burke - Junior, York
- Roan Hopkins - Freshman, Waynflete
- Will Masterson - Senior, York
Women
- Lucy Taylor - Freshman, Falmouth
Bowdoin
Men
- Greg Wallace - Senior, Mt. Ararat
- Colin Campbell - Sophomore, Cape Elizabeth
- Harry Millspaugh - Junior, Waynflete
Western New England
Men
- Max Rudgers - Sophomore, Brunswick
- Rafe Grant - Freshman, Falmouth
- Thomas Labbe - Sophomore, Brunswick
- Connor Callahan - Sophomore, Gorham
