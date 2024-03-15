Maine High School Graduates Playing Lacrosse at Maine’s Colleges and Universities Spring 2024

Here are the Maine High School graduates playing lacrosse at Maine's College and Universities this Spring!

If you find any spelling errors, or something that needs to be corrected, please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com

Husson University

Men

Jacob Sargent - Sophomore, Cheverus

Dean Sinkler - Senior, Oxford Hills

Jack Kaszubinski - Junior, Wells

Sean Lyne - Junior, Brunswick

Matt Boynton - Senior, Gardiner

Daniel Weed - Graduate Student, Scarborough

Alex Hinkley - Freshman, Oak Hill

Women

Averi Baker - Sophomore, Hall-Dale

Madison Lower - Sophomore, Winslow

Azabell Assaf - Freshman, Cony

Abigail Booth - Senior, Wells

Emma Doiron - Sophomore, Cony

Laela Martinez - Sophomore, Bangor

Madi McSweeney - Freshman, Messalonskee

Natalie Whitten - Junior, Maranacook

Riley Maynard - Freshman, Gorham

Emma Begin - Junior, Lewiston

Lacey Scanlon - Junior, John Bapst

Maine Maritime Academy

Men

Andrew Noyes - Freshman, Falmouth

Finnian O'Donnell - Freshman, South Portland

Oliver Bird - Senior, Brunswick

John Martin - Freshman, Mt. Ararat

Xander Gurney - Junior, Mt. Blue

Oscar Kwok - Senior, York

Jack Cesario - Sophomore, Noble

Jayden Wilson - Senior, Lewiston

Ryker Spear - Freshman, Gorham

Ryan Franceschi - Freshman, Cheverus

Cole Michaud - Sophomore, Thornton Academy

Will Farrell - Sophomore, Lincoln Academy

Elihah Brito - Sophomore, Lewiston

Bryce Crowell -Freshman, Messalonskee

Ben Elliott - Senior, Windham

Alex Stevens - Senior, South Portland

Zeb Dufresne - Junior, Gray-New Gloucester

Riley Morin - Senior, Mt. Ararat

Noah Caramihalis - Senior, York

Danny Stash - Senior, Gray-New Gloucester

Dana Hamlin - Sophomore, Fryeburg Academy

Brody Simpson - Freshman, Gray-New Gloucester

Jackson Fitch - Freshman, Camden Hills

Malcolm Bourgeois - Senior, Greely

Ashael Plum - Freshman, Maranacook

Women

Hazel Stoddard - Junior, Thornton Academy

Hailey Fardon - Sophomore, Baxter Academy

Lillian Diversi - Freshman, Gardiner

Mallory Erickson - Freshman, Kents Hill School

Rebecca Caron - Sophomore, Lake Region

Sadie Velozo - Junior, Leavitt

Chloe Coombs - Junior, Brunswick

Frances Spangler - Sophomore, GSA

Reade Carmichael - Freshman, Falmouth

Thomas College

Men

Hunter Crocker - Graduate Student, Boothbay

Hunter Vail - Sophomore, Windham

Brodi Freeman - Freshman, Cony

Caleb Vose - Freshman, Cony

Jack Morrill - Sophomore, Cony

Dustyn Hinkley - Freshman, Mount Blue

Hunter Simpson - Sophomore, Nokomis

Taylor Webrock - Senior, Camden Hills

Noah Parenteau - Senior, Thornton Academy

Liam Doughty - Freshman, Bangor

Kyle Van Doren-Crooker - Freshman, Cony

Timothy Worster - Junior, Maranacook

Women

Sage Brown - Sophomore, Lawrence

Emily Gower - Freshman, Bonny Eagle

Isabella Pelletier - Freshman, St. Dominic

Mar Gentry - Sophomore, Boothbay

Piper Hewins - Freshman, Nokomis

Kristiana Washington - Junior, Brunswick

Alexandra Wallingford - Freshman, Poland

Mary LaRochelle - Junior, Morse

Emily Wallingford - Sophomore, St. Dominic Academy

Samantha Snow - Junior, Chevrus

Alia Chasse - Junior, Sanford

Kaitlyn Paul - Senior, Spruce Mountain

Bronwyn Balboni - Junior, Mt. Ararat

Scarlett Raymond-Ayer - Senior, Hall-Dale

University of New England

Men

Brady Angell - Freshman, South Portland

Eben Fagonde - Sophomore, Camden Hills

Sean Moore - Sophomore, Lisbon

Jamison Saunders - Sophomore, Morse

Andrew Lawrence - Senior, Greely

Women

Ashjan Abdulsalam - Junior, Biddeford

Hannah Cook - Freshman, Thornton Academy

Meagan Donovan - Sophomore, Scarborough

Micaela Jacobs - Sophomore, Massabesic

Jenna Trafford - Freshman, South Portland

University of Maine Farmington

Women

Kate Nowell - Senior, York

Grace Campbell - Sophomore, Central

Emma Dunn - Freshman, Mt. Blue

Ashlee Farrar - Sophomore, Oxford Hills

Ruby McMinis - Sophomore, Wells

Emma Willey - Junior, Lisbon

Peyton Whitman - Freshman, Mt. Ararat

Abby Trefsger - Junior, South Portland

Riley Forrest - Junior, Deering

Skye Cotnoir - Sophomore, Gardiner

Emilie Crocker - Sophomore, Boothbay

University of Southern Maine

Men

Cayden Poisson-Bragdon - Senior, Lewiston

Owen Gaulrapp - Freshman, Windham

Duncan Hayes - Junior, Cony

Jack Hardiman - Freshman, Gray-New Gloucester

Andrew James - Junior, Deering

Omar Contreras - Senor, Deering

Mack Wilkins - Freshman, Mt. Ararat

Jeff Melcher - Freshman, Raymond

Schuyler Wetmore - Senior, Greely

Aman Zunser - Junior, Massabesic

Herb Bryant - Sophomore, Home School from Portland

Trevor Ouellette - Freshman, Massabesic

Wylie Fiutak - Sophomore, Cape Elizabeth

Wyatt McIntyre - Freshman, Brewer

Ryan Cummings - Sophomore, John Bapst

Nick James - 6th Year - Deering

Jacob Sharp - Sophomore, Greely

Kaden Manning - Freshman, Massabesic

Patrick O'Driscoll - Freshman, Biddeford

Nolan Brennan - Sophomore, Windham

Colby Chavarie - Freshman, Messalonskee

Women

Raegan Bechard - Sophomore, Cony

Emily Cloutier - Junior, Brunswick

Paige Rinaldi - Senior, Freeport

Lizzy Hallee - Freshman, Oxford Hills

Rachel Shanks - 6th Year - Lake Region

Molly Black - Sophomore, Windham

Caitlin D'Andrea - Freshman, Lewiston

Grace Burritt - Freshman, Kennebunk

Catriona Gould - Senior, Freeport

Kiaya Gatchell - Senior, Deering

Julia McKenna - Junior, Windham

Eliza Pattershall - Freshman, Maranacook

Payton Winslow - 6th Year, St. Dominic

Ashley Tobias - Freshman, Cony

Elaina Hanselmann - Sophomore, Sanford

Zowie Cheetham-Wilmot - Junior, Biddeford

Lydia Laslavic - Junior, Oceanside

Cece Racine - Senior, Lewiston

Bates

Men

Max Patterson - Senior, Cape Elizabeth

Kevin Burke - Junior, York

Roan Hopkins - Freshman, Waynflete

Will Masterson - Senior, York

Women

Lucy Taylor - Freshman, Falmouth

Bowdoin

Men

Greg Wallace - Senior, Mt. Ararat

Colin Campbell - Sophomore, Cape Elizabeth

Harry Millspaugh - Junior, Waynflete

Western New England

Men

Max Rudgers - Sophomore, Brunswick

Rafe Grant - Freshman, Falmouth

Thomas Labbe - Sophomore, Brunswick

Connor Callahan - Sophomore, Gorham