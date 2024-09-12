Maine High School Soccer Scores – September 11

Here are the Girl's and Boy's High School Soccer Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Wednesday, September 11th.

Girl's Scores

Buckfield 9 Carrabec 1

Central 3 Bangor Christian 1

Dexter 7 Penquis 4

Dirigo 4 Rangeley 2

Ellsworth 4 Hermon 2

Greenville 3 Penobscot Valley 2

Leavitt 2 Cony 0

Mount Ararat 8 Mountain Valley 0

North Yarmouth Academy 7 Old Orchard Beach 0

Orono 3 Piscataquis 0

Shead 5 Woodland 0

Sumner 3 Narraguagus 0

Boy's Scores

Caribou 9 Old Town 0

Carrabec 4 Buckfield 2

Deering 3 Cheverus 1

Falmouth 11 Massabesic 0

Gorham 4 Biddeford 0

John Bapst 2 MDI 0

Katahdin 5 Lee Academy 2

Kennebunk 9 Sanford 1

Noble 2 Bonny Eagle 1

Portland 1 South Portland 0

Scarborough 2 Marshwood 1

Schenck 6 Ashland 1

Southern Aroostook 7 Van Buren 0

Westbrook 2 Thornton Academy 1

