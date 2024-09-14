Maine High School Soccer Scores – September 13

Here are the Girl's and Boy's High School Soccer scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, September 13th.

Girl's Scores

Brewer 7 Messalonskee 0

Buckfield 4 Oak Hill 0

Camden Hills 3 Bangor 0

Cheverus 1 Falmouth 1

Fort Fairfield 8 Southern Aroostook 0

Fryeburg Academy 3 Spruce Mountain 0

Gardiner 2 Winslow 2

Hall-Dale 3 Waynflete 2

Lawrence 3 Waterville 2

Maranacook 1 Traip Academy 1

Mattanawcook Academy 5 Washington Academy 0

Mount Ararat 3 Skowhegan 1

Oceanside 2 Erskine Academy 1

Orono 3 Houlton 2

Scarborough 2 South Portland 1

Traip Academy 1 Maranacook 1



Boy's Scores

Bangor Christian 9 Lee Academy 3

Biddeford 3 Cheverus 2

Camden Hills 4 Bangor 0

Deering 1 Kennebunk 1

Fort Fairfield 3 Wisdom 2

Fryeburg Academy 8 Lisbon 0

Gray-New Gloucester 5 Leavitt 1

Jonesport Beals 2 Narraguagus 0

Lewiston 4 Edward Little 0

Marshwood 7 Massabeic 1

Medomak Valley 12 Nokomis 0

Mount View 4 GSA 1

Oceansice 4 Erskine Academy 1

Oxford Hills 2 Lake Region 0

Richmond 2 Monmouth Academy 1

Saint Dominic 3 Mountain Valley 0

Sanford 7 Westbrook 0

Waterville 7 Lawrence 2

Westbrook 7 Sanford 0

To report your fall sports results, please send a email to Chris Popper.

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 2, for the week September 9 -14th. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, September 15th, with voting taking place September 16th-19th with the winner of Week 2 being announced on September 20th.

