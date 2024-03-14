Maine High Schoolers Playing Softball at Maine’s Colleges and Universities – Spring 2024

Ever wonder how many Maine high schoolers continue playing softball in college when their high school career is over? Check out the Maine High Schoolers continuing to play softball at Maine Colleges and Universities!

Please let me know if I missed any schools or anyone. Information was taken from the school's websites. If there are any errors, or spelling mistakes, please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com and we will correct them ASAP

Husson University

Jess Pomerleau - Senior, Greenville

Ella Hosford - Freshman, Bucksport

Lydia Rice - Sophomore, Winthrop

Payson Kaler - Sophomore, Lincoln Academy

Jordan Lambert - Sophomore, Messalonskee

Emily Dunbar - Sophomore, Skowhegan

Lyndsee Reed - Freshman, Hermon

Jazmin Johnson - Freshman, Lawrence

Kiara McLeod - Junior, Oxford Hills

Kenzie Dore - Senior, Brewer

Danielle Masterson - Sophomore, Hampden Academy

Camryn King - Freshman, Nokomis

Tatyanna Biamby - Junior, Gorham

Ana Lang - Freshman, Searsport

Julia Gregoire - Senior, Massabesic

Tori Exel - Junior, Noble

University of Maine - Farmington

Stephanie Morse - Freshman, Medomak Valley

Brianna Benson - Sophomore, Oxford Hills

Katie Morse - Senior, Dirigo

Reilly Russell - Freshman, Windham

Grace Pratt - Freshman, Oceanside

Olivia Paradis - Senior - Thornton Academy

Bella Miller - Sophomore, Lewiston

Melissa Mayo - Freshman, Bridgton

Maddie Pike - Sophomore, Kennebunk

Taylor Truman - Sophomore, Monmouth Academy

Emily Collins - Sophomore, Upper Kennebec Valley

Skye Chandler - Freshman, Gray-New Gloucester

Christa Allen - Junior, Oxford Hills

Isabella LaFrance - Junior, Medomak Valley

Jessica Dow - Freshman, Thornton Academy

Rita Benoit - Freshman, Hall-Dale

University of Maine - Presque Isle (UMPI lists hometowns, rather than schools)

Zoey Aylward-Frank - Senior, Kennebunk

Sierra Bryant - Sophomore, Princeton

Emma McNally - Junior, Patten

Karis Dankert - Senior, Dover-Foxcroft

Emily Blauvelt - Graduate Student, Madison

Thomas College (Thomas lists hometowns, rather than schools)

Leah Knight - Sophomore, Winslow

Brooklyn Federico - Freshman, Monmouth

Addy Boyce - Freshman, MDI

Jennie Whitten - Freshman, Enfield

Lindsay Eisenhart - Junior, Portland

Maddie Rock - Graduate Student, Bridgton

Kayla Duhaime - Junior, Ellsworth

Layla Pickering - Freshman, Blue Hill

Emily Rock - Freshman, Bridgton

Katy McIntyre - Sophomore, Bridgton

Cate Fairbrother-White - Junior, Augusta

Mackenzie Toner - Freshman, Augusta

Bowdoin College

Shea Sullivan - Senior, Brunswick

Ellie Sullivan - Freshman, Brunswick

Colby College

Kathryne Clay - Sophomore, Cape Elizabeth

Emma Burnham - Sophomore, Bonny Eagle

Abby Orso - Senior, York

Kelsey Sullivan - Sophomore, Brunswick

Ella Wilcox - Freshman, Windham

Chloe Wilcox - Senior, Windham

St. Joseph College

Mollie Verreault - Junior, Scarborough

Casey Carter - Freshman, Bangor

Madison Pelletier - Junior, Gray-New Gloucester

Charlotte Cloutier - Sophomore, Lewiston

Alyssa Ladd - Freshman, GSA

Sadie Tirrell - Sophomore, Lake Region

Sylvia Foley - Junior, Scarborough

Miranda Northup - Sophomore, Lincoln Academy

Alexis Downs - Senior, Edward Little

Anna Gilbert - Sophomore, Gray-New Gloucester

Abby Carpenter - Junior, Morse

Hannah Gosselin, Sophomore, Biddeford

Morgan Roast - Junior, Gorham

Chantelle Bouchard - Sophomore, Biddeford

Lydia Goodnough - Senior, Kennebunkport

University of Southern Maine

Abby Miner - Junior, Thornton Academy

Hannah Shields, Graduate Student, Buckfield

Madi Day - Senior, Oxford Hills

Camdyn Johnson - Freshman, Morse

Laura Perreault - Freshman, Biddeford

Sara Shea - Junior, Ellsworth

Central Maine Community College

Alissa Michaud - Freshman, Maranacook

Alexis Michaud - Freshman, Maranacook

Logan Arsenault - Freshman, Leavitt

Olivia Gallan - Junior, Oxford Hills

Elizabeth Bobrowski - Freshman, Oxford Hills

Miah Gallan - Freshman, Oxford Hills

Lauryn Wood - Freshman, Winthrop

Sam Withee - Freshman, Leavitt

Keira Greene - Freshman, Sacopee Valley

Brooke Gero - Freshman, Gardiner

Allee Wellman, Freshman, Hampden Academy

McKenna Ridlon - Sophomore, Buckfield

Emily Libby - Freshman, Lisbon

University of New England

Emma Michaud - Freshman, Winslow

Hannah Lappin - Freshman, Biddeford

Elise Connor - Sophomore - South Portland

Grace Tutt - Graduate Student, Massabesic

Abigail Prokey - Freshman, Buckfield

Olivia Howe - Graduate Student, Thornton Academy

Delaney Whitten - Freshman, South Portland

Southern Maine Community College

Kassidy Barrett - Freshman, Erskine Academy

Abigail Ontengco - Freshman, Fryeburg Academy

Emily Hutchins - Freshman, Kennebunk

Jaida Case - Freshman, Machias

Kira Siteman - Freshman, Deering

Veronica Mercier - Freshman, Bangor Christian

Morgan Duhaime - Freshman, Ellsworth

Shyla Woodford - Freshman - Maranacook

Olivia Hill - Freshman, Foxcroft Academy

