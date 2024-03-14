Maine High Schoolers Playing Softball at Maine’s Colleges and Universities – Spring 2024
Ever wonder how many Maine high schoolers continue playing softball in college when their high school career is over? Check out the Maine High Schoolers continuing to play softball at Maine Colleges and Universities!
Please let me know if I missed any schools or anyone. Information was taken from the school's websites. If there are any errors, or spelling mistakes, please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com and we will correct them ASAP
Husson University
- Jess Pomerleau - Senior, Greenville
- Ella Hosford - Freshman, Bucksport
- Lydia Rice - Sophomore, Winthrop
- Payson Kaler - Sophomore, Lincoln Academy
- Jordan Lambert - Sophomore, Messalonskee
- Emily Dunbar - Sophomore, Skowhegan
- Lyndsee Reed - Freshman, Hermon
- Jazmin Johnson - Freshman, Lawrence
- Kiara McLeod - Junior, Oxford Hills
- Kenzie Dore - Senior, Brewer
- Danielle Masterson - Sophomore, Hampden Academy
- Camryn King - Freshman, Nokomis
- Tatyanna Biamby - Junior, Gorham
- Ana Lang - Freshman, Searsport
- Julia Gregoire - Senior, Massabesic
- Tori Exel - Junior, Noble
University of Maine - Farmington
- Stephanie Morse - Freshman, Medomak Valley
- Brianna Benson - Sophomore, Oxford Hills
- Katie Morse - Senior, Dirigo
- Reilly Russell - Freshman, Windham
- Grace Pratt - Freshman, Oceanside
- Olivia Paradis - Senior - Thornton Academy
- Bella Miller - Sophomore, Lewiston
- Melissa Mayo - Freshman, Bridgton
- Maddie Pike - Sophomore, Kennebunk
- Taylor Truman - Sophomore, Monmouth Academy
- Emily Collins - Sophomore, Upper Kennebec Valley
- Skye Chandler - Freshman, Gray-New Gloucester
- Christa Allen - Junior, Oxford Hills
- Isabella LaFrance - Junior, Medomak Valley
- Jessica Dow - Freshman, Thornton Academy
- Rita Benoit - Freshman, Hall-Dale
University of Maine - Presque Isle (UMPI lists hometowns, rather than schools)
- Zoey Aylward-Frank - Senior, Kennebunk
- Sierra Bryant - Sophomore, Princeton
- Emma McNally - Junior, Patten
- Karis Dankert - Senior, Dover-Foxcroft
- Emily Blauvelt - Graduate Student, Madison
Thomas College (Thomas lists hometowns, rather than schools)
- Leah Knight - Sophomore, Winslow
- Brooklyn Federico - Freshman, Monmouth
- Addy Boyce - Freshman, MDI
- Jennie Whitten - Freshman, Enfield
- Lindsay Eisenhart - Junior, Portland
- Maddie Rock - Graduate Student, Bridgton
- Kayla Duhaime - Junior, Ellsworth
- Layla Pickering - Freshman, Blue Hill
- Emily Rock - Freshman, Bridgton
- Katy McIntyre - Sophomore, Bridgton
- Cate Fairbrother-White - Junior, Augusta
- Mackenzie Toner - Freshman, Augusta
Bowdoin College
- Shea Sullivan - Senior, Brunswick
- Ellie Sullivan - Freshman, Brunswick
Colby College
- Kathryne Clay - Sophomore, Cape Elizabeth
- Emma Burnham - Sophomore, Bonny Eagle
- Abby Orso - Senior, York
- Kelsey Sullivan - Sophomore, Brunswick
- Ella Wilcox - Freshman, Windham
- Chloe Wilcox - Senior, Windham
St. Joseph College
- Mollie Verreault - Junior, Scarborough
- Casey Carter - Freshman, Bangor
- Madison Pelletier - Junior, Gray-New Gloucester
- Charlotte Cloutier - Sophomore, Lewiston
- Alyssa Ladd - Freshman, GSA
- Sadie Tirrell - Sophomore, Lake Region
- Sylvia Foley - Junior, Scarborough
- Miranda Northup - Sophomore, Lincoln Academy
- Alexis Downs - Senior, Edward Little
- Anna Gilbert - Sophomore, Gray-New Gloucester
- Abby Carpenter - Junior, Morse
- Hannah Gosselin, Sophomore, Biddeford
- Morgan Roast - Junior, Gorham
- Chantelle Bouchard - Sophomore, Biddeford
- Lydia Goodnough - Senior, Kennebunkport
University of Southern Maine
- Abby Miner - Junior, Thornton Academy
- Hannah Shields, Graduate Student, Buckfield
- Madi Day - Senior, Oxford Hills
- Camdyn Johnson - Freshman, Morse
- Laura Perreault - Freshman, Biddeford
- Sara Shea - Junior, Ellsworth
Central Maine Community College
- Alissa Michaud - Freshman, Maranacook
- Alexis Michaud - Freshman, Maranacook
- Logan Arsenault - Freshman, Leavitt
- Olivia Gallan - Junior, Oxford Hills
- Elizabeth Bobrowski - Freshman, Oxford Hills
- Miah Gallan - Freshman, Oxford Hills
- Lauryn Wood - Freshman, Winthrop
- Sam Withee - Freshman, Leavitt
- Keira Greene - Freshman, Sacopee Valley
- Brooke Gero - Freshman, Gardiner
- Allee Wellman, Freshman, Hampden Academy
- McKenna Ridlon - Sophomore, Buckfield
- Emily Libby - Freshman, Lisbon
University of New England
- Emma Michaud - Freshman, Winslow
- Hannah Lappin - Freshman, Biddeford
- Elise Connor - Sophomore - South Portland
- Grace Tutt - Graduate Student, Massabesic
- Abigail Prokey - Freshman, Buckfield
- Olivia Howe - Graduate Student, Thornton Academy
- Delaney Whitten - Freshman, South Portland
Southern Maine Community College
- Kassidy Barrett - Freshman, Erskine Academy
- Abigail Ontengco - Freshman, Fryeburg Academy
- Emily Hutchins - Freshman, Kennebunk
- Jaida Case - Freshman, Machias
- Kira Siteman - Freshman, Deering
- Veronica Mercier - Freshman, Bangor Christian
- Morgan Duhaime - Freshman, Ellsworth
- Shyla Woodford - Freshman - Maranacook
- Olivia Hill - Freshman, Foxcroft Academy