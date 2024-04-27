Maine Rugby Beats Georgetown 19-15 to Win Division II National Championship
Congratulations to the Maine Rugby Team that defeated Georgetown 19-15 to win the Division II 7-Man National Championship in Maryland on Saturday, April 27th.
On Friday, Maine beat Colorado Mesa 29-14 and UNC Wilmington 24-15. Saturday morning they beat Scranton 14-12 and then beat Georgetown 19-15 in the finals.
The Maine Rugby Team Members include
- Aiden Grant - Bar Harbor, Maine
- Brett Behham - Ontario, Canada
- Dylan Carpenter - Alexandria, Virginia
- Griffin McDevitt - Sandwich, Massachusetts
- Jonathan Williams - Belmont, Massachusetts
- Matthew Chalmers - Framingham, Massachusetts
- Michael Widman - Rochester, Minnesota
- Peter Cusack - Sanford, Maine
- Peter Herrick - Washington, DC
- Shawn Nitsche - Shelton, Connecticut
- Shea Wagner - Lewiston, Maine
- Stuart McNaughton - Damariscotta, Maine
- Thomas Kelly - Sudbury, Massachusetts
- Thomas Gao - Shenzhen, China
- Zachary Ribeiro - Haverhill Massachusetts.
