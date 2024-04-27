Maine Rugby Beats Georgetown 19-15 to Win Division II National Championship

Photo Patricia Grant

Congratulations to the Maine Rugby Team that defeated Georgetown 19-15 to win the Division II 7-Man National Championship in Maryland on Saturday, April 27th.

On Friday, Maine beat Colorado Mesa 29-14 and UNC Wilmington 24-15. Saturday morning they beat Scranton 14-12 and then beat Georgetown 19-15 in the finals.

The Maine Rugby Team Members include

  • Aiden Grant - Bar Harbor, Maine
  • Brett Behham - Ontario, Canada
  • Dylan Carpenter - Alexandria, Virginia
  • Griffin McDevitt - Sandwich, Massachusetts
  • Jonathan Williams - Belmont, Massachusetts
  • Matthew Chalmers - Framingham, Massachusetts
  • Michael Widman - Rochester, Minnesota
  • Peter Cusack - Sanford, Maine
  • Peter Herrick - Washington, DC
  • Shawn Nitsche - Shelton, Connecticut
  • Shea Wagner - Lewiston, Maine
  • Stuart McNaughton - Damariscotta, Maine
  • Thomas Kelly - Sudbury, Massachusetts
  • Thomas Gao - Shenzhen, China
  • Zachary Ribeiro - Haverhill Massachusetts.
