Maine Rugby Beats Georgetown 19-15 to Win Division II National Championship

Congratulations to the Maine Rugby Team that defeated Georgetown 19-15 to win the Division II 7-Man National Championship in Maryland on Saturday, April 27th.

On Friday, Maine beat Colorado Mesa 29-14 and UNC Wilmington 24-15. Saturday morning they beat Scranton 14-12 and then beat Georgetown 19-15 in the finals.

The Maine Rugby Team Members include

Aiden Grant - Bar Harbor, Maine

Brett Behham - Ontario, Canada

Dylan Carpenter - Alexandria, Virginia

Griffin McDevitt - Sandwich, Massachusetts

Jonathan Williams - Belmont, Massachusetts

Matthew Chalmers - Framingham, Massachusetts

Michael Widman - Rochester, Minnesota

Peter Cusack - Sanford, Maine

Peter Herrick - Washington, DC

Shawn Nitsche - Shelton, Connecticut

Shea Wagner - Lewiston, Maine

Stuart McNaughton - Damariscotta, Maine

Thomas Kelly - Sudbury, Massachusetts

Thomas Gao - Shenzhen, China

Zachary Ribeiro - Haverhill Massachusetts.