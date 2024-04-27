Maine High School Baseball and Softball Scores – Friday April 26

Here are the High School Scores of Baseball and Softball Games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, April 26th.

Baseball

Bangor 10 Edward Little 0

Brunswick 7 Camden Hills 0

Bucksport 8 GSA 1

Cony 8 Lincoln Academy 3

Freeport 6 Gray-New Gloucester 2

Gardiner 6 Medomak Valley 5

Leavitt 15 Erskine Academy 0

Mattanawcook Academy 13 Dexter 2

Messalonskee 3 Mount Blue 2

Mount Abram 10 Hall-Dale 2

Mountain Valley 6 Spruce Mountain 1

Nokomis 11 Winslow 1

Oceanside 13 Waterville 5

Old Town 2 Ellsworth 0

Oxford Hills 7 Mt. Ararat 1

Sacopee Valley 8 Poland 2

Traip Academy 10 Waynflete/NYA 8

Washington Academy 16 Narraguags 3

Wintrhrop 5 Madison 3

Woodland 5 Calais 0

Yarmouth 3 Wells 2

York 10 Fryeburg Academy 5

Softball

Buckfield 12 Searsport 1

Bucksport 15 GSA 0

Camden Hills 4 Brunswick 0

Dirigo 20 Winthrop 0

Edward Little 13 Bangor 1

Freeport 18 Gray-New Gloucester 1

Hall-Dale 12 Mount Abram 0

Kennebunk 13 Thornton Academy 3

Leavitt 11 Erskine Academy 16

Lincoln Academy 18 Cony 16

Marshwood/Berwick 29 Noble 3

Medomak Valley 4 Gardiner 1

Monmouth Academy 14 Telstar 3

Nokomis 10 Winslow 0

Old Town 5 Ellsworth 3

Oxford Hills 15 Mt. Ararat 0

Poland 10 Sacopee Valley 9

Portland 5 Massabesci 1

Scarborough 13 Biddeford 2

South Portland 22 Deering 2

St. Dominic 18 Old Orchard Beach 3

Spruce Mountaine 18 Mountain Valley 6

Washington Academy 4 Narraguagus 2

Wells 10 Yarmouth 9

Westbrook 20 Falmouth 1

Windham 13 Gorham 0

Woodland 15 Calais 0

York 8 Fryeburg Academy 2

You can nominate someone for the Week 2 High School Athlete of the Week, for their performance April 22-27. Please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com with the athlete's name, school, and why they should be nominated. If you have stats to send with your nomination that would be great! Nominations are accepted through Sunday night, April 28th. Voting will begin on April 29th for the Week 2 Athlete of the Week!