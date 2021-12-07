Maine-Native Jordan Stevens Named UMaine Football Head Coach

The University of Maine has named former-Black Bears standout Jordan Stevens as the 37th head coach in program history.

Stevens, a Maine-native and Mt. Blue High School graduate, was a defensive lineman for the Black Bears from 2006-09 before beginning his coaching career in Orono in 2011.

Stevens most recently served as Assistant Head Coach and Co-Defensive Coordinator at Yale since 2018.

"I am honored to be the next head football coach at the University of Maine," Stevens said in the press release issued by UMaine Athletics.

"I will challenge the young men in our program to be the best versions of themselves. Each day, we will work to be great teammates, honor those who came before us, and build a legacy for the future. Maine is my home and I will protect my home. Go Black Bears!"

Stevens was a captain of the Maine football team in 2009 and was an All-CAA third team selection for the Black Bears while recording 24 sacks in 45 career games.

"We are thrilled Jordan Stevens has accepted our offer to be the next head coach for UMaine Football," said UMaine Director of Athletics Ken Ralph.

"He has a proven track record of excellence both on and off the field and brings a winning mindset to Orono. His commitment to his players and dedication to their personal development stood out in the search process. Our players will be able to feel his passion for UMaine Football every day. As a native Mainer, and accomplished former Black Bear player, Jordan will be able to unite our alumni and fan base in an exciting way. We can't wait for him to put his mark on the program."

