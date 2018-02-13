Maine Olympian Involved In Serious Crash In Luge Event

Maine luger Emily Sweeney was involved in a frightening crash during her Olympic debut Tuesday in PyeongChang.

The 24-year-old Sweeney lost control of he sled on Curve 9, the track's most treacherous spot, and then crashed into both sides of the track wall before being thrown from her sled.

Medical personnel rushed onto the track, and a stretcher was brought out. But after several minutes, Sweeney was able to get up and gingerly walk away from the crash.

Sweeney avoided seriously injuries, suffering only bumps and bruises.

The crash occurred during the final heat of the competition and ended her first attempt at winning an Olympic medal.

Sweeney was born in Portland and attended school in Falmouth before moving to Connecticut.