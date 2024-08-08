One game for all the marbles…who wins, Team USA or Team World?

We'll stick with the Olympic basketball theme for another day as it relates to the poll.

On Tuesday, we asked how the Celtics would fare if their squad was dropped into this summer's Games. 55% said they would beat any squad, including Team USA. 27% said they would beat any country except for Team USA and 18% thought they would medal but not win gold.

I've long maintained that Olympic basketball is kind of boring, because the U.S. - provided stars want to show up - roll over whomever they face.

While the international game has grown tremendously over the last 30 years, going from just 11 international NBA players in the 1992 Games to 69 at the start of this year's tournament, no other country can hold a candle to the depth of talent the U.S. puts forth.

But what if we took all the talent from the rest of the world and put it up against Team USA? When you put the squads side by side, in the immortal words of Michael Scott, "well, well, well, how the turntables..."

Before we go any further, I need to give full credit for the idea of today's poll to Townsquare Director of Content, Jeff Tuttle, who this morning posed the following in conversation, "the real question is who would win, Team USA or an All-Star team of everybody else."

Just like that, a Drive Poll was born. So let's lay out what the squads would look like.

Team USA is pretty simple - basically the same 12 players taking on Serbia this afternoon. Now, in a perfect world and in search of purely the 12 best American basketball players, there would likely be a few tweaks. Kawhi would have to find his way back onto the roster and in this one game, winner-take-all scenario, can we please get the damn ECF's and NBA Finals MVP on the team? Dude has more than proved he performs on the biggest stage.

As for Team World, well, take a look at just how formidable that squad would be - a backcourt of Luka Doncic and SGA paired with a front court of Nikola Jokic and Victor Wembenyama with Giannis hanging out on the wing.

I'm sorry, but I think I'm taking that starting-5 over Steph, pick-your-SG, Tatum, LeBron and AD or Embiid in the center spot.

Of course, depth would once again be in the U.S.'s favor, especially with the country's all-time leading scorer in international competition coming off the bench in Kevin Durant.

While Team World could boast some impressive depth of their own, with a second unit featuring the likes of Kristaps Porzingis, Pascal Siakum, Lauri Markkanen, Domantas Sabonis and Franz Wagner, the issue is you begin running into a lot of redundancy. The biggest separation between the teams would be backcourt depth, which on the World side quickly falls off to the likes of Canada's Jamal Murray, Australia's Josh Giddey and others.

That said, Team World would certainly have enough talent in the starters alone to keep the game interesting if not take it entirely.

Who do you think would come out on top in this hypothetical matchup of the best basketball teams on the planet?