The Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina begin on February 6h and run through Sunday, February 22nd. Did you know that there are Mainers competing?

Frank Delcua - Bobsled

Deluca was born in Bethel, Maine and attended the University of Maine. He is 35 years old and competed in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, where he finished 13th in the 2-man competition. He was a Maine High School Champion in Alpine Skiing.

Sam Morse - Alpine Skiing

Morse was born in Carrabasset Valley, Maine and graduated from Carrabassett Vallley Academy in 2013 and then went to Dartmouth. He is 29 years old and is a certified Maine Guide. This is his 1st Olympics.

Nathan Pare - Snowboarding

Pare was born in Bethel, Maine. He was named the 2024 FIS World Cup Snowboard Cross Rookie of the Year At the 2025 World Championships, he placed sixth individually and helped Team USA reach the podium in the mixed relay event.

Jeremy Swayman - Ice Hockey

Although not a true Mainer, Swayman is a "honorary one" having attended the University of Maine, where he won the Mike Richter Award in 2020 as the best goaltender in NCAA Division 1 Men's Hockey. Today, Swayman is the #1 goaltender for the Boston Bruins!

The Olympics will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock.

