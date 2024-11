Maine State High School Soccer Regional Finals Set

The Maine State Girls' and Boys' High School Soccer Regional Finals are set after the semifinals were played this weekend. Best of luck to all!

Boy's Soccer

Class A North

Semifinals

#1 Camden Hills defeated #5 Edward Little 1-0

#2 Lewiston defeated #3 Brunswick 2-0

Regional Finals at Messalonskee High School Tuesday, November 5th

#2 Lewiston 13-2-1 vs. #1 Camden Hills 14-1-1

Class A South

Semifinals

#3 Scarborough defeated #2 Falmouth 2-1

#4 Portland defeated #1 Windham 2-1

Regional Finals at Massabesic High School, Wednesday, November 6th

#4 Portland 13-2-1 vs. #3 Scarborough 14-1-1

Class B North

Semifinals

#2 Medomak Valley defeated #3 Caribou 1-0

#1 John Bapst defeated #5 Ellsworth 1-0

Regional Finals at Hampden Academy, Wednesday, November 6th

#2 Medomak Valley 10-2-4 vs. #1 John Bapst 15-1

Class B South

Semifinals

#2 Yarmouth defeated #6 York 6-0

#1 Greeley defeated #4 Cape Elizabeth 3-2

Regional Finals at Freyburg Academy, Wednesday, November 6th

#2 Yarmouth 13-1-2 vs. #1 Greely 15-0-1

Class C North

Semifinals

#2 GSA defeated #3 Orono 2-1

#3 Washington Academy defeated #1 Mount View 2-1

Regional Finals at Hermon High School, Wednesday, November 6th

#4 Washington Academy 12-3-1 vs. #2 GSA 13-2-1

Class C South

Semifinals

#3 Mount Abram defeated #2 Traip Academy 2-1

#1 Hall-Dale defeated #5 Waynflete 4-2

Regional Finals at Edward Little High School, Wednesday, November 6th

#3 Mount Abram 12-4 vs. #1 Hall-Dale 14-2

Class D North

Semifinals

#3 Fort Fairfield defeated #2 Madawaska 3-1

#4 Easton defeated #8 Wisdom 2-1

Regional Finals at Presque Isle Tuesday, November 5th

#4 Easton 12-3-1 vs. #3 Fort Fairfield 13-2-1

Class D South

Semifinals

#2 Monmouth Academy defeated #3 Buckfield 6-2

#1 Richmond defeated #4 St. Dominic 2-1

Regional Finals at Winthrop High School, Tuesday, November 5th

#2 Monmouth Academy 12-2-1 vs. #1 Richmond 14-1

8-Person North

Semifinals

#2 Piscataquis defeated #6 Southern Aroostook 3-1

#1 Calais defeated #3 Schenck 5-1

Regional Finals at Cameron Stadium Bangor, Tuesday, November 5th

#2 Piscataquis 12-3-1 vs. #1 Calais 15-1

8-Person South

Semifinalls

#2 Greenville defeated #3 Pine Tree Academy 3-1

#1 Carrabec defeated #5 Temple 2-0

Regional Finals at Cony High School Tuesday, November 5th

#2 Greenville 14-2 vs. #1 Carrabec 13-2-1

Girl's Soccer

Class A North

Semifinals

#2 Camden Hills defeated #3 Mount Ararat 3-1

#1 Bangor defeated #4 Brunswick 3-0

Regional Finals at Messalonskee Tuesday, November 5th

#2 Camden Hills 16-0 vs. #1 Bangor 15-1

Class A South

Semifinals

#2 Scarborough defeated #3 Gorham 4-2

#1 Windham defeated #4 Cheverus 3-0

Regional Finals at Massabesic High School Tuesday, November 5th

#2 Scarborough 13-1-2 vs. #1 Windham 14-1-1

Class B North

Semifinals

#2 Hermon defeated #11 Presque Isle 1-0

#1 Medomak Valley defeated #5 John Bapst 2-1

Regional Finals at Hampden Academy Wednesday, November 6th

#3 Hermon 14-2 vs. #1 Medomak Valley 14-2

Class B South

Semifinals

#2 Cape Elizabeth defeated #3 Freeport 2-1

#5 Yarmouth vs. #1 Greely no score reported

Regional Finals at Fryeburg Academy Wednesday, November 6th

#2 Cape Elizabeth vs. Winner #5 Yarmouth vs. #1 Greely

Class C North

Semifinals

#1 Fort Kent defeated #4 Central 6-0

#2 Foxcroft Academy defeated #3 Bucksport 1-0

Regional Finals at Hermon High School Wednesday November 6th

#2 Foxcroft Academy 15-0-1 vs. #1 Fort Kent 14-2

Class C South

Semifinals

#3 North Yarmouth Academy defeated #2 Hall-Dale 4-3

#1 Maranacook defeated #4 Traip Academy 2-1

Regional Finals at Edward Little High School, Wednesday, November 6th

#3 North Yarmouth Academy 13-3 vs. #1 Maranacook 14-0-2

Class D North

Semifinals

#1 Ashland defeated #5 Fort Fairfield 3-0

#5 Penobscot Valley vs. #2 Central Aroostook no score reported

Regional Finals at Presque Isle High School Tuesday, November 5th

#1 Ashland vs. Winner #5 Penobscot Valley vs. #2 Central Aroostook

Class D South

Semifinals

#1 Buckfield defeated #5 Old Orchard Beach 5-1

#3 Monmouth Academy defeated #2 St. Dominic 1-0

Regional Finals at Winthrop High School Tuesday, November 5th

#3 Momouth Academy 8-8 vs. #1 Buckfield 14-1

8-Person North

Semifinals

#2 Dexter defeated #3 Shead 5-0

#4 GSA defeated #1 Hodgdon 2-1

Regional Finals at Cameron Stadium Bangor Tuesday, November 5th

#4 GSA 13=2 vs. #2 Dexter 16-0

8-Person South

Semifinals

#2 Madison defeated #6 Greenville 8-0

#1 Temple Academy defeated #4 Rangeley 2-0

Regional Finals at Cony High School Tuesday, November 5th

#2 Madison 16-0 vs. #1 Temple Academy 16-0

