Marchand Returns, Bruins Win 6-1 [VIDEO]

After pounding the New York Rangers 6-1 last night, the Boston Bruins are within one point of first place in their division and for the best record in the NHL.

At Madison Square Garden the Bruins spotted the Rangers the first goal of the game and then scored the next six.

Patrice Bergeron had two and one goal each from Zdeno Chara, Shawn Kuraly, Riley Nash, David Pastrnak.

Brad Marchand had an assist in his first game back from a five game suspension.

Backup goalie Anton Khudobin made 21 saves for the win.

The B's are now 33-11-8