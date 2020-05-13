May 13th Headlines And Highlights On The Morning Line

We get you all caught up on the news of the day, it ranges from a note about the schedule for the UMaine Women's basketball team for the 2020-2021 season and who they will and could play to what is happening with some other colleges for next year.

We also discussed the plans and efforts of some US pro sports leagues in their push to return from this COVID-19 hiatus, the NBA and MLB met about it yesterday.

We of course had the latest details about professional baseball in Asia and what happened in Tuesday's games in the KBO and CPBL and the Wednesday schedules and scores.

And the Arizona Coyotes made a change in the front office, we discussed that too.

