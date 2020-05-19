May 19th Headlines And Highlights

The Morning Line recaps the latest in the world of sports for Tuesday Morning.

There were a lot of things in the headlines including some state Governors looking to find a way for professional sports to restart and where it can happen, Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a plan of how he would like to have the MLB season go, and it is a pretty good option with some interesting ideas, we discussed that.

The NFL has a team of engineers and one company working on a new way to protect the players if or when the season starts. We have those details.

A current Patriot is talking about how losing Tom Brady is "No big deal" and he hopes Brady is happy with his decision, Devin McCourty didn't factor in what Brady might do before making his mind up in regards to free agency and thinks the Pats will be just fine.

There is some sad news about the Big3 Basketball league both on and off their half court.

More details came about regarding the arrest of an NFL player in Colorado.

And a story is emerging regarding a team at the University of Kentucky breaking rules and now searching for an entire coaching staff.

