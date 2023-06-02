MDI Boy’s Tennis Team to Play for Regional Title Saturday After Beating John Bapst in Semis
The MDI Boy's Tennis Team will take on Foxcroft Academy in the Class B North Regional Finals on Saturday, June 3rd at Bates College after defeating John Bapst 3-2 in the heat on Friday, June 1st.
Here are the semifinal results
- #1 Singles - Westy Granholm defeated Sam Poth 6-4, 6-2
- #2 Singles - Max Friedlander retired with a leg injury
- #3 Singles - Treyan Nelson lost to Griffin Merrill 3-6, 3-6
- #1 Doubles - Evan Ankrom/Jamseson Weir defeated Jack Derosier/Finn Oldenburg 7-5, 6-0
- #2 Doubles - Owen Kelly/Bowdoin Allen defeated Soren Peterson/Tassib Weddng 7-5, 6-2
The MDI-Foxcroft Academy finals will take place at 2 p.m. The teams split their series during the regular season.
