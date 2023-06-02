MDI Boy’s Tennis Team to Play for Regional Title Saturday After Beating John Bapst in Semis

The MDI Boy's Tennis Team will take on Foxcroft Academy in the Class B North Regional Finals on Saturday, June 3rd at Bates College after defeating John Bapst 3-2 in the heat on Friday, June 1st.

Here are the semifinal results

#1 Singles - Westy Granholm defeated Sam Poth 6-4, 6-2

#2 Singles - Max Friedlander retired with a leg injury

#3 Singles - Treyan Nelson lost to Griffin Merrill 3-6, 3-6

#1 Doubles - Evan Ankrom/Jamseson Weir defeated Jack Derosier/Finn Oldenburg 7-5, 6-0

#2 Doubles - Owen Kelly/Bowdoin Allen defeated Soren Peterson/Tassib Weddng 7-5, 6-2

The MDI-Foxcroft Academy finals will take place at 2 p.m. The teams split their series during the regular season.