MDI Girl’s Tennis Upsets Top-Seeded Foxcroft Academy 3-2

The #5 seeded MDI Girl's Tennis Team upset the top-seeded Foxcroft Academy Ponies 3-2 in Dover Foxcroft Saturday morning to advance to the Northern Maine Class B Girl's Finals

Here are the results

1st Singles - Linda Bolten won 6-0. 6-1

2nd Singles - Lelia Weir won 6-1, 6-0

3rd Singles - Taber Allen won 6-1, 6-1

1st Doubles - Addy Smith and Hannah St. Amand lost 1-6, 4-6

2nd Doubles - Grace Lemoine and Eliza Levin lost 1-6, 2-6

MDI will play Waterville at 8:30 am Tuesday June 7th in Lewiston for the Northern Maine Championship.

The State Finals is scheduled for Saturday June 11th

Thanks to Lelia Weir for the scores