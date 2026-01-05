TICKET TV: MDI Trojans Visit Brewer Witches in Boys’ Varsity Basketball
The MDI Trojans visit the Brewer Witches in boys' varsity basketball on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026.
The game will begin below at 6:30 p.m. A replay will be available once it is processed.
Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.
Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:
MONDAY 1/5/26 6:30PM BBALL – B MDI AT BREWER
TUESDAY 1/6/26 6:00PM BBALL – G OLD TOWN AT BREWER
TUESDAY 1/6/26 7:00PM BBALL – B CONY AT HERMON HHS
WEDNESDAY 1/7/26 6:30PM BBALL – B ELLSWORTH AT BANGOR
THURSDAY 1/8/26 6:30PM BBALL – G ELLSWORTH AT HAMPDEN
FRIDAY 1/9/26 6:30PM BBALL – G GARDINER AT HERMON
SATURDAY 1/10/26 1:30PM BBALL – B FOXCROFT AT ORONO
*subject to change
