MDI Volleyball Falls to Washington Academy 3-0

The MDI Volleyball Team traveled to East Machias on Tuesday, September 6th to open their 2022 season. The Trojans fell to the Raiders 3-0, with the individual set scores 25-14, 25-13 and 25-12.

According to Coach Corey Papadopoli

For varsity, we started off the match strong, showing determination and playing well between the contacts. Unfortunately, we couldn't sustain it. We saw a glimpse of what this team is capable of and now we need to find a way to build on that over the next two months.

MDI Varsity Stat Highlights

Addy Boyce: 1 kill, 11 assists, 2 digs

Molly Ritter: 4 kills, 1 block, 5 digs

Hailey Vogell: 4 kills, 2 blocks, 4 digs

Claire Moore: 4 kills, 2 blocks

In the JV Match the Raiders defeated MDI 3-0 with individual set scores of 25-13, 25-13 and 25-8

MDI JV Stat Highlights

Alli Horner: 4 aces

Scarlett Squires: 1 ace, 1 assist, 1 dig

In the 1st Match of the afternoon, the MDI Freshman team fell to Washington Academy 2-1, with individual set scores of 25-23, 21-25 and 25-13

MDI Freshmen Stat Highlights

Alli Horner: 16 aces, 2 kills, 1 dig

Ruby Demuro: 1 kill, 2 assists

Annabel Curry: 2 aces, 1 kill, 1 assist

Thanks to Coach Corey for the scores and stats!

