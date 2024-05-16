Messalonskee No-Hits Bangor 11-0

The Messalonskee Eagles no-hit the Bangor Rams 11-0 on Wednesday night, May 15th at Mansfield Stadium. It was Bangor's 3rd game in as many days and 5th game in the last 6 days.

Dennis Martin pitched the no-hitter for the Eagles, Going 5 innings he struck out 3 and walked 2.

Teddy Stephenson started for Bangor. He went 3.0 innings allowing 4 hits and 7 runs, 5 of which were earned. He struck out 5 and walked 6. Lucas Rutherford pitched 1.2 innings allowing 4 hits and 4 runs, all of which were unearned, striking out 3. Chase Swartz retired the final batter in the 5th inning.

Garrett Card had a double and was 2-3, driving in 3 runs, batting out of the lead-off spot. Ty Bernier batting 3rd, was 2-3 with 3 runs batted in. Cash Bizier had a double and drove in a run. Martin, Parker Reynolds and Donovan Hermann each had a single for the Eagles.

Bangor is now 7-4-1. They will play at Hampden Academy on Friday, May 17th at 7 p.m.

Messalonskee now 10-2, will play at Camden Hills on Friday, May 17th at 4:30 p.m.