Monday August 3rd Headlines & Highlights

The Morning Line gets your day started the right way with all you need to know from around the world of sports.

Wayne, Greg, and Jeff ran down what happened with the Boston Bruins in their first qualifying round game, and other scores from the first weekend in the NHL.

They recapped the Celtics win against Portland in the NBA's second season.

The Red Sox and Yankees wrapped up their 3 game series in the Bronx in Sunday Night baseball we had highlights from the game.

We also have other details from Major League Baseball including positive tests and one player not showing up a the park for a game Sunday.

The New England Patriots are gearing up for the start of team sessions at Gillette, but they will be doing so without 8 players, and the opt out date may be changing which bothers a Patriots captain, we cover all of those details.

And we let you know what happened in New Hampshire in the NASCAR Cup Series race and how college athletes in one conference are not competing against one another but they have teamed up to send a message.

All of those details and more in our Headlines and Highlights from The Morning Line.