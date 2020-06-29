Monday Headlines and Highlights For June 29th

We get your day started the right way by covering all the happenings from the weekend in the world of sports.

Getty Images

Wayne, Greg, and Jeff bring you all you need to know about the Patriots signing Cam Newton to a free agent deal, and the punishment handed down to New England by the league.

Getty Images

NASCAR had a two race weekend in Pennsylvania, and the same two guys finished first and second but not in the same order, we have those details, as well as what the repercussions were for the owner of a dirt track in North Carolina ended up being after he made what he considered a joke last week.

Getty Images

You may not see player's names on the back of NBA jerseys when the season restarts in Orlando.

Getty Images

The PGA tour had another positive COVID-19 test, and one player ended a long losing streak in Connecticut. We have all of those details too.

Getty Images

The NHL held their draft lottery, but still doesn't know who will have the first pick. We explain.

Getty Images

And the first team sport in the USA returned this weekend in Utah, we let you know the results, and what is going on with COVID-19 testing in the MLS as teams start to arrive in Florida.

Getty Images

And of course we update the baseball results in Asia.

Getty Images

All of that and more in our Headlines and Highlights from the Morning Line.