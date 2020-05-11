Monday May 11th Headlines & Highlights

Did you miss The Morning Line for Monday May 11th?

Here are the Headlines and Highlights from the 6am hour.

There are notes from Major League Baseball - the draft details came out during the weekend, what could that mean for minor league baseball?

We recapped the games in the Korean Baseball Organization and the Chinese Professional Baseball League, with highlights from the KBO.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft is getting involved in the All-In Challenge, find out how.

There was a meeting in the NBA last week, that is covered as is the new lawsuit filed involving Zion Williamson.

Getty Images

The UFC held their card in Jacksonville Saturday, we recapped the two title fights, we told you why the Bruins travel plans are changed for next season, how the virtual race went for NASCAR Drivers and how the President of the University of Virginia made headlines for his thoughts on what might happen with sports in the fall.

Getty Images

All of that is in the Headlines and Highlights of The Morning Line.