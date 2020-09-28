Monday Morning Headlines and Highlights for 9-28-20

The Morning Line gets you caught up on a busy sports weekend, Wayne, Greg, and Jeff cover the news and notes you need to know.

We set up the matchup in the NBA Finals, and go through some of the interesting bits of information from the Celtics loss in game six of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat.

Two teams who were not in the NBA Playoffs in 2019 are now in the NBA Finals in 2020, it's never happened before and is about the most 2020 thing the NBA could have imagined.

The Patriots were in Foxborough at Gillette Stadium and even without fans it's a hard spot for opponents to find a victory. Las Vegas came to New England for week 3 in the NFL and the Raiders came to Massachusetts with a 0 in the loss column, and they left with a 1. And the Patriots pounded out the win on the ground.

We ran through other NFL scores and headlines from week three, including how the Giants continued to struggle, and how the Bills moved to 3-0 after a struggle with the Rams.

The Red Sox 2020 season is done, and they finished it off yesterday with a win and a loss for Manager Ron Roenicke.

We have some other Major League Baseball notes too including some of the yearly award winners in both leagues.

The Stanley Cup Finals are still going on because Dallas came through in double overtime Saturday in game five, we recap that one and look ahead to Monday night's game six.

We also have notes from NASCAR, the WNBA, and college football including a couple of upsets and a team that postponed their game, but found out later they really didn't need to.

We explain it all as we track trough all of the sports topics of the day.