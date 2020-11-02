Monday November 2nd Headlines and Highlights

We kick off your day with all you need to know covering sports topics from NFL, MLB, NASCAR and more with Wayne, Greg, and Jeff.

The New England Patriots snatched defeat from the jaws of victory yesterday and lost their 4th straight game as Buffalo beat the Pats in Orchard Park 24-21.

JD Martinez opted in to the Red Sox for next year which kicks in his 19.375 million dollar salary for the next two seasons.

The Red Sox declined to pick up their option for left-handed pitcher Martin Perez.

Boston’s Rusney Castillo, Collin McHugh, and Jackie Bradley Junior are all now free agents along with Perez.

The San Diego Padres declined Mitch Moreland’s 3 Million Dollar option for next year after trading for him during the season – Moreland gets a half million dollar buy out and now is a free agent.

Kevin Harvick had the most points going in to the NASCAR playoffs, and won a cup series high 9 races during the regular season. But he won’t race for the championship this weekend in Phoenix.

The New England Revolution clinched a spot in the MLS Playoffs last night with a 4-3 win at Gillette Stadium against DC United.

Clemson came from behind to beat Boston College Saturday without starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence and remain undefeated moving to 7-0. The school announced Lawrence will not be cleared to play medically for Saturday’s game against Notre Dame.

