NASCAR Notes With Brandon Croud

The NASCAR Cup Series raced in New Hampshire Sunday, and it was dominated by Brad Keslowski and Denny Hamlin. No one else really challenged those two at the front.

We broke down the race and what happened with the host of the Lapped Traffic Podcast Brandon Croud.

Getty Images

We also looked ahead to what might happen as the series moves to Michigan for a pair of races this coming weekend.

Be ready to go as Brandon joins The Morning Line as we talk NASCAR and a little Major League Baseball too.