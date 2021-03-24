NCAA Hockey Tournament Starts Friday

The UMaine hockey team has not played in the NCAA tournament since the 2011-2012 season, but there are three Hockey East teams in the field this year, automatic qualifier UMass who was placed as the number 2 seed in the Bridgeport region, Boston College the #1 seed in the Albany region, and Boston University the number 3 seed in the Albany region.

The national tournament begins this Friday afternoon, and progresses to the Frozen Four in Pittsburgh April 8 and 10.

We previewed the tournament with Paula Weston of US College Hockey Online to get a primer of what to expect as the games get underway and who could head to Pittsburgh.

NCAA Tournament Schedule :

Friday - 1pm - Bridgeport Region

#1 Wisconsin vs #4 Bemidji State

Friday - 4pm - Fargo Region

#2 Michigan vs #3 Minnesota Duluth

Friday - 6:30pm - Bridgeport Region

#2 UMass vs #3 Lake Superior State

Friday - 9:30pm - Fargo Region

#1 North Dakota vs. #4 American International

Saturday - 1pm - Albany Region

#1 Boston College vs. #4 Notre Dame

Saturday - 5pm - Loveland, Colorado Region

#2 Minnesota State vs. #3 Quinnipiac

Saturday - 6:30pm - Albany Region

#2 St. Cloud State vs. #3 Boston University

Saturday - 10pm - Loveland, Colorado Region

#1 Minnesota vs. #4 Nebraska-Omaha

Saturday - 5pm - Bridgeport Region

Winners

Saturday - 7:30pm - Fargo Region

Winners

Sunday 5:30pm - Albany Region

Winners

Sunday 8pm - Loveland, Colorado Region

Winners

Frozen Four at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Thursday April 8th National Semifinals at 5pm and 9pm, National Final Saturday April 10th at 7pm