NCAA Hockey Tournament Starts Friday
The UMaine hockey team has not played in the NCAA tournament since the 2011-2012 season, but there are three Hockey East teams in the field this year, automatic qualifier UMass who was placed as the number 2 seed in the Bridgeport region, Boston College the #1 seed in the Albany region, and Boston University the number 3 seed in the Albany region.
The national tournament begins this Friday afternoon, and progresses to the Frozen Four in Pittsburgh April 8 and 10.
We previewed the tournament with Paula Weston of US College Hockey Online to get a primer of what to expect as the games get underway and who could head to Pittsburgh.
NCAA Tournament Schedule :
Friday - 1pm - Bridgeport Region
#1 Wisconsin vs #4 Bemidji State
Friday - 4pm - Fargo Region
#2 Michigan vs #3 Minnesota Duluth
Friday - 6:30pm - Bridgeport Region
#2 UMass vs #3 Lake Superior State
Friday - 9:30pm - Fargo Region
#1 North Dakota vs. #4 American International
Saturday - 1pm - Albany Region
#1 Boston College vs. #4 Notre Dame
Saturday - 5pm - Loveland, Colorado Region
#2 Minnesota State vs. #3 Quinnipiac
Saturday - 6:30pm - Albany Region
#2 St. Cloud State vs. #3 Boston University
Saturday - 10pm - Loveland, Colorado Region
#1 Minnesota vs. #4 Nebraska-Omaha
Saturday - 5pm - Bridgeport Region
Winners
Saturday - 7:30pm - Fargo Region
Winners
Sunday 5:30pm - Albany Region
Winners
Sunday 8pm - Loveland, Colorado Region
Winners
Frozen Four at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Thursday April 8th National Semifinals at 5pm and 9pm, National Final Saturday April 10th at 7pm