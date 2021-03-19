NHL Pauses Bruins After Four Players Enter COVID-19 Protocol

The National Hockey League has announced the Boston Bruins' next two games, scheduled for March 20 and 23, have been postponed after four members of the team entered the league's COVID-19 protocol. The team's facilities will remain closed until at least Wednesday.

The Bruins defeated the Buffalo Sabres last night 4-1 with the game being played despite both teams canceling their morning skates due to COVID-19-related concerns.

Boston center Sean Kuraly entered the league's protocol yesterday, though the league deemed last night's game safe to play after additional testing led to negative results at the time.

It will remain to be seen if Buffalo will lose some players, or even be forced to pause as well, due to close contact with the Bruins. The Sabres have already had to quarantine as a team once this season while dealing with COVID-19 issues at multiple times.

It would not be a good look for the NHL if there is found to have been transmission of the virus during last night's contest after green lighting the game.

The Bruins' postponements are the 36th and 37th games to be postponed this season for virus-related issues.