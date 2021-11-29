Nick Charlton Taking UConn OC Job, Leaving UMaine

Nick Charlton came to the University of Maine in 2015 to join the football coaching staff, and three years ago he became the 36th head coach in program history taking over for Joe Harasymiak fresh off the Black Bears trip to the 2018 NCAA semifinals.

Charlton was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Black Bears team that lost in the 2018 semifinals before being promoted to the head coaching position.

Charlton will reportedly bet the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Huskies and head coach Jim Mora.

UMaine just finished the 2021 season with a 6-5 record including 5 wins in the Black Bears final 6 games, and one of those over UMass. The Minutemen beat UConn this season as the Huskies finished 1-11 with their only win against Yale.

Former UMaine Black Bears Dennis Dottin-Carter (Co-Recruiting Coordinator/Defensive Line), Matt King (Director of Football Strength and Conditioning), and Mike Zyskowski (Director of Player Personnel) were on the staff for UConn during the 2021 season, but Mora said none of the current coaches would be retained by the Huskies.

Charlton had a record of 14-and-13 in his 3 years as the Bears head coach.

Mora and UConn have announced some of their coaching staff and the move for Charlton has not been released officially at this point, but a number of outlets began reporting it Sunday afternoon, the initial report came from Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, which was picked up by Football Scoop and yesterday it was confirmed by ESPN.

Wayne Harvey Photo - 92.9 The Ticket

Saturday 9/18/2021 Maine vs Merrimack

Charlton and Harasymiak were both promoted to head coach from the UMaine staff. Currently, Maine's two coordinators are :

Andrew Dresner - Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach - has been the OC for the last three years at UMaine and on the Black Bears staff for four years.

Michael Ryan - Defensive Coordinator and Linebackers Coach - has been the DC for the last three years at UMaine and on the Black Bears staff for eight years. Ryan started his college football playing career at Salve Regina before transferring to UConn for his final three years and graduating from Connecticut with a bachelor's degree in coaching and administration. He also served three seasons as a student assistant with UConn and was part of the staff of the Huskies who went to three bowl games including the 2011 Fiesta Bowl.

The move of Charlton to UConn has not been confirmed by Connecticut or the University of Maine as of Monday morning.

