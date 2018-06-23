No Cooling Off J.D. [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox slugged their way to a 14-10 comeback in over the Seattle Mariners Friday night. It was a a comeback fueled by J.D. Martinez.

Martinez had four hits, including a home run and two doubles. He drove in five runs.

This wacky game began with the Mariners pounding knuckleballer Steven Wright for five runs in the first inning and 10 runs overall in four innings of work.

But the Sox kept battling back. They scored four runs in the 1st inning. Added more runs in the 5th and 6th innings. Then bombed away for five runs in the 7th.

the Sox pounded out a season-high 20 hits. Every starter had at least one hit.

Meanwhile, once Wright left the game, Brian Johnson, Matt Barnes, Joe Kelly and Craig Kimbrel pitched shutout ball.

The win puts the Sox at 51-26 and game two coverage tonight starts at 6:30pm on Sports Radio 92.9 The Ticket.