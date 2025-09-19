TICKET TV: Nokomis Warriors Visit Brewer Witches in Varsity Football
The Nokomis Warriors visit the Brewer Witches in varsity football on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025.
The game will begin below at 7 p.m. A replay will be available once it is processed.
Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.
Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:
MONDAY, 9/15/2025, 6:00PM, SOCCER - B, JOHN BAPST AT HERMON
TUESDAY, 9/16/2025, 6:00PM, SOCCER - B, BREWER AT BANGOR
THURSDAY, 9/18/2025, 6:00PM, SOCCER - G, JOHN BAPST AT HERMON
FRIDAY, 9/19/2025, 7:00PM, FOOTBALL, NOKOMIS AT BREWER
SATURDAY, 9/20/2025, 2:30PM, SOCCER - G, CAMDEN HILLS AT BANGOR
SATURDAY, 9/20/2025, 5:00PM, SOCCER - G, JOHN BAPST AT OLD TOWN
SATURDAY, 9/20/2025, 6:30PM, SOCCER - B, JOHN BAPST AT OLD TOWN
*subject to change
